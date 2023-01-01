Dinnie Stones

Named after Donald Dinnie (1837–1916), a famous Aberdeenshire athlete and strongman, this pair of granite boulders weigh 733lb (335.5kg) in total. Dinnie famously carried them (one in each hand) across Potarch Bridge in 1860, a feat of strength that went unrepeated until the 1970s. The current record for lifting and holding the stones sits at 34 seconds, set in May 2018. The stones sit outside Potarch Lodge, 10 miles west of Crathes Castle.

There are pleasant forest and riverside walks nearby, and a good cafe too.