The Lindsay earls of Crawford, Lord Panmure’s predecessors as owners of Edzell Castle, built the L-plan tower house in the 16th century. Sir David Lindsay, a cultured and well-travelled man, laid out this castle’s beautiful pleasance in 1604 as a place of contemplation and learning. Unique in all of Scotland, this Renaissance walled garden is lined with niches for nesting birds, and sculptured plaques illustrating the cardinal virtues, the arts and the planetary deities.