One of the finest industrial museums in Europe, the Verdant Works explores the history of Dundee's jute industry. Housed in a restored jute mill, complete with original machinery in working condition, the museum's exhibits follow the raw material from its origins in India through to the manufacture of a wide range of finished products, from sacking to sailcloth to wagon covers for the pioneers of the American West. The museum is 250m west of the city centre.
Verdant Works
