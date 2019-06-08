It's worth making the climb up Dundee Law (174m) for great views of the city, the two Tay bridges and across to Fife. The Tay Rail Bridge – at just over 2 miles long, it was the world's longest when it was built – was completed in 1887. The 1.5-mile Tay Road Bridge was opened in 1966. Dundee Law is a steep 1.5-mile walk northwest of the city centre, or you can drive to the summit.

The railway bridge replaced an earlier structure whose stumps can be seen alongside. The original bridge collapsed during a storm in 1879 less than two years after it was built, in the infamous Tay Bridge Disaster, taking a train and 75 lives along with it.