The heart of Dundee is City Sq, flanked to the south by the 1930s facade of Caird Hall, which was gifted to the city by a textile magnate and is now home to the City Chambers. A more recent addition to the square, unveiled in 2001, is a bronze statue of Desperate Dan, the lantern-jawed hero of children's comic the Dandy (he's clutching a copy in his right hand).