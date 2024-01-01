Gateway to the Glens Museum

Dundee & Angus

LoginSave

The old Town House opposite the Peter Pan statue dates from 1604 and houses the Gateway to the Glens Museum, a useful introduction to local history, geology and wildlife for those planning to explore the Angus Glens. It also contains a shrine to local boy made good, Bon Scott (1946–80), former lead singer of rock band AC/DC.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Scone Palace, traditional place of coronation for Scottish kings, Scone, Perth and Kinross, Scotland, United Kingdom, Europe

    Scone Palace

    23.97 MILES

    'So thanks to all at once and to each one, whom we invite to see us crowned at Scone.' This line from Macbeth indicates the importance of Scone …

  • Dundee, Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom, Europe

    Discovery Point

    15.02 MILES

    The three masts of Captain Robert Falcon Scott's famous polar expedition vessel the RRS Discovery provide a historic counterpoint to the modern…

  • View of the new V&A Museum at Discovery Point in Dundee, Tayside, Scotland, United Kingdom.

    V&A Dundee

    14.96 MILES

    The centrepiece of Dundee's revitalised waterfront is this stunning building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Opened in late 2018, it houses an…

  • Verdant Works

    Verdant Works

    14.6 MILES

    One of the fi­nest industrial museums in Europe, the Verdant Works explores the history of Dundee's jute industry. Housed in a restored jute mill,…

  • Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre

    Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre

    28.06 MILES

    Opened in 2017, this architecturally stunning visitor centre is perched above the dam on the River Tummel, and houses an exhibition that details the…

  • Lindores Abbey Distillery

    Lindores Abbey Distillery

    23.78 MILES

    Of the many new distilleries popping up all over Scotland, this one – opened in 2017 – has a unique historical claim. It's a stunning modern building …

  • Edradour Distillery

    Edradour Distillery

    26.66 MILES

    This is proudly Scotland’s smallest and most picturesque distillery and one of the best to visit: you can see the whole process, easily explained, in one…

  • Close up image on a summers day of Glamis castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. 1772299841 aberdeen, aberdeenshire, attraction, brochure, building, castle, castles of scotland, destination, dream castles, europe, fairytale castle, glamis, glamis castle, glamis castle scotland, grass, historic, historical, holiday, image, kingdom, landmark, landscape, landscapes, lawn, location, medieval, palace, photo, postcard, scotland, scotlands castles, scotlands landscape, scottish, summer, tourism, tower, travel, travel photography, vacation, wanderlust

    Glamis Castle

    3.64 MILES

    Looking every inch the Scottish Baronial castle, with its roofline sprouting a forest of pointed turrets and battlements, Glamis Castle claims to be the…

View more attractions

Nearby Dundee & Angus attractions

1. Bon Scott Statue

0.09 MILES

Bon Scott (1946–80), the former lead singer of rock band AC/DC, grew up in Kirriemuir. His local origins are celebrated in the annual Bonfest rock…

2. JM Barrie's Birthplace

0.13 MILES

This is Kirriemuir’s big attraction, a place of pilgrimage for Peter Pan fans from all over the world. The two-storey house where Barrie was born has been…

3. Camera Obscura

0.48 MILES

This 1930s cricket pavilion on the hilltop northeast of the town centre was gifted to the town by famous son JM Barrie, and is now managed by local…

4. Glamis Castle

3.64 MILES

Looking every inch the Scottish Baronial castle, with its roofline sprouting a forest of pointed turrets and battlements, Glamis Castle claims to be the…

5. Meigle Museum

8.45 MILES

Tiny Meigle Museum has 26 beautiful carved Pictish stones dating from the 7th to the 9th centuries, all found in the local area. Motifs range from…

6. Aberlemno Stones

8.61 MILES

The mysterious Aberlemno stones are among Scotland's finest Pictish carved stones. By the roadside there are three 7th- to 9th-century slabs with various…

7. Alyth Museum

9.28 MILES

If you’re looking to escape the rain, the displays on Alyth's agricultural history in this little museum offer a fine way to pass an hour or so.

8. Brechin­ Town House Museum

13.71 MILES

Housed in the 18th-century former town hall, courtroom and prison, Brechin Town House Museum records the history of the round tower, cathedral and town.