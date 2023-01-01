Coastal sand dunes extend north from Aberdeen for more than 14 miles, one of the largest areas of dunes in the UK, and the least affected by human activity. Forvie National Nature Reserve has wildlife hides and waymarked trails through the dunes to an abandoned medieval village where only the ruins of the church survive. The dunes form an important nesting and feeding area for birds – don't wander off the trails during the nesting season (April to August).

Donald Trump sparked a major controversy when he opened Trump International Golf Links in 2012, amid a 'protected' area of sand dunes just 4 miles south of Forvie. The development has split the community between those who welcome the potential economic benefits, and those worried about the environmental damage.