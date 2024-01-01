King’s College Chapel

It was here that Bishop Elphinstone established King's College, Aberdeen's first university (and Scotland's third), in 1495. The 16th-century college chapel is easily recognised by its crown spire; the interior is largely unchanged since it was first built, with impressive stained-glass windows and choir stalls.
1.25 MILES
Overlooking the nautical bustle of Aberdeen harbour is the Maritime Museum, centred on a three-storey replica of a North Sea oil-production platform,…
2.51 MILES
This excellent museum records the history of one of the British Army's most famous fighting units, described by Winston Churchill as 'the finest regiment…
15.53 MILES
A pleasant, 20-minute walk along the clifftops south of Stonehaven harbour leads to the spectacular ruins of Dunnottar Castle, spread out across a grassy…
23.05 MILES
This museum houses a fascinating collection of vintage vehicles, including a Triumph Bonneville in excellent nick, a couple of Model T Fords (including…
Forvie National Nature Reserve
13.02 MILES
Coastal sand dunes extend north from Aberdeen for more than 14 miles, one of the largest areas of dunes in the UK, and the least affected by human…
1.07 MILES
Marischal College, founded in 1593 by the 5th Earl Marischal, merged with King's College (founded 1495) in 1860 to create the modern University of…
17.12 MILES
Designed in Georgian style by William Adam in 1732, Haddo House is best described as a classic English stately home transplanted to Scotland. Home to the…
1.13 MILES
Behind the grand facade of Aberdeen Art Gallery (closed for a major redevelopment until early 2019) is a cool, marble-lined space exhibiting the work of…
0.21 MILES
At the north end of High St, the Old Town House now hosts a visitor centre with information and exhibits on the history of Old Aberdeen. It also houses…
0.39 MILES
The 15th-century St Machar's, with its massive twin towers, is a rare example of a fortified cathedral. According to legend, St Machar was ordered to…
0.98 MILES
Halfway between the beach and the city centre is this hands-on, interactive science centre. Until 2020 they're temporarily based at the even more central…
1.07 MILES
1.11 MILES
This late-medieval turreted town house was occupied in the 17th century by the provost (Scottish equivalent of a mayor) Sir George Skene. It was also…
1.13 MILES
1.15 MILES
The Baronial heap towering over the eastern end of Castle St is the Salvation Army Citadel (the local HQ of the Salvation Army), which was modelled on…
1.15 MILES
The 17th-century Mercat Cross bears a sculpted frieze of portraits of Stuart monarchs.