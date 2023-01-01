Provost Skene's House

This late-medieval turreted town house was occupied in the 17th century by the provost (Scottish equivalent of a mayor) Sir George Skene. It was also occupied for six weeks by the Duke of Cumberland on his way to Culloden in 1746. The tempera ceiling of the Painted Gallery with its religious symbolism, dating from 1622, is unusual for having survived the depredations of the Reformation. It's a period gem featuring earnest-looking angels, soldiers and St Peter with crowing cockerels.

The museum is closed during the Marischal Sq redevelopment, and is scheduled to reopen in 2019.