On the northern side of Union St, 300m west of Castlegate, is St Nicholas Church, the so-called 'Mither Kirk' (Mother Church) of Aberdeen. The granite spire dates from the 19th century, but there has been a church on this site since the 12th century; the early-15th-century St Mary's Chapel survives in the eastern part of the church.
0.18 MILES
Overlooking the nautical bustle of Aberdeen harbour is the Maritime Museum, centred on a three-storey replica of a North Sea oil-production platform,…
1.9 MILES
This excellent museum records the history of one of the British Army's most famous fighting units, described by Winston Churchill as 'the finest regiment…
14.43 MILES
A pleasant, 20-minute walk along the clifftops south of Stonehaven harbour leads to the spectacular ruins of Dunnottar Castle, spread out across a grassy…
23.39 MILES
This museum houses a fascinating collection of vintage vehicles, including a Triumph Bonneville in excellent nick, a couple of Model T Fords (including…
Forvie National Nature Reserve
14.06 MILES
Coastal sand dunes extend north from Aberdeen for more than 14 miles, one of the largest areas of dunes in the UK, and the least affected by human…
0.15 MILES
Marischal College, founded in 1593 by the 5th Earl Marischal, merged with King's College (founded 1495) in 1860 to create the modern University of…
18.25 MILES
Designed in Georgian style by William Adam in 1732, Haddo House is best described as a classic English stately home transplanted to Scotland. Home to the…
0.11 MILES
Behind the grand facade of Aberdeen Art Gallery (closed for a major redevelopment until early 2019) is a cool, marble-lined space exhibiting the work of…
0.09 MILES
This late-medieval turreted town house was occupied in the 17th century by the provost (Scottish equivalent of a mayor) Sir George Skene. It was also…
0.11 MILES
0.15 MILES
0.18 MILES
0.26 MILES
The 17th-century Mercat Cross bears a sculpted frieze of portraits of Stuart monarchs.
0.29 MILES
The Baronial heap towering over the eastern end of Castle St is the Salvation Army Citadel (the local HQ of the Salvation Army), which was modelled on…
0.69 MILES
Halfway between the beach and the city centre is this hands-on, interactive science centre. Until 2020 they're temporarily based at the even more central…
1.16 MILES
It was here that Bishop Elphinstone established King's College, Aberdeen's first university (and Scotland's third), in 1495. The 16th-century college…