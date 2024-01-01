St Nicholas Church

Aberdeen

LoginSave

On the northern side of Union St, 300m west of Castlegate, is St Nicholas Church, the so-called 'Mither Kirk' (Mother Church) of Aberdeen. The granite spire dates from the 19th century, but there has been a church on this site since the 12th century; the early-15th-century St Mary's Chapel survives in the eastern part of the church.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aberdeen Maritime Museum

    Aberdeen Maritime Museum

    0.18 MILES

    Overlooking the nautical bustle of Aberdeen harbour is the Maritime Museum, centred on a three-storey replica of a North Sea oil-production platform,…

  • Gordon Highlanders Museum

    Gordon Highlanders Museum

    1.9 MILES

    This excellent museum records the history of one of the British Army's most famous fighting units, described by Winston Churchill as 'the finest regiment…

  • Dunnottar Castle.

    Dunnottar Castle

    14.43 MILES

    A pleasant, 20-minute walk along the clifftops south of Stonehaven harbour leads to the spectacular ruins of Dunnottar Castle, spread out across a grassy…

  • Grampian Transport Museum

    Grampian Transport Museum

    23.39 MILES

    This museum houses a fascinating collection of vintage vehicles, including a Triumph Bonne­ville in excellent nick, a couple of Model T Fords (including…

  • Forvie National Nature Reserve

    Forvie National Nature Reserve

    14.06 MILES

    Coastal sand dunes extend north from Aberdeen for more than 14 miles, one of the largest areas of dunes in the UK, and the least affected by human…

  • Marischal College

    Marischal College

    0.15 MILES

    Marischal College, founded in 1593 by the 5th Earl Marischal, merged with King's College (founded 1495) in 1860 to create the modern University of…

  • Haddo House

    Haddo House

    18.25 MILES

    Designed in Georgian style by William Adam in 1732, Haddo House is best described as a classic English stately home transplanted to Scotland. Home to the…

  • Aberdeen Art Gallery

    Aberdeen Art Gallery

    0.11 MILES

    Behind the grand facade of Aberdeen Art Gallery (closed for a major redevelopment until early 2019) is a cool, marble-lined space exhibiting the work of…

View more attractions

Nearby Aberdeen attractions

1. Provost Skene's House

0.09 MILES

This late-medieval turreted town house was occupied in the 17th century by the provost (Scottish equivalent of a mayor) Sir George Skene. It was also…

2. Aberdeen Art Gallery

0.11 MILES

Behind the grand facade of Aberdeen Art Gallery (closed for a major redevelopment until early 2019) is a cool, marble-lined space exhibiting the work of…

3. Marischal College

0.15 MILES

Marischal College, founded in 1593 by the 5th Earl Marischal, merged with King's College (founded 1495) in 1860 to create the modern University of…

4. Aberdeen Maritime Museum

0.18 MILES

Overlooking the nautical bustle of Aberdeen harbour is the Maritime Museum, centred on a three-storey replica of a North Sea oil-production platform,…

5. Mercat Cross

0.26 MILES

The 17th-century Mercat Cross bears a sculpted frieze of portraits of Stuart monarchs.

6. Salvation Army Citadel

0.29 MILES

The Baronial heap towering over the eastern end of Castle St is the Salvation Army Citadel (the local HQ of the Salvation Army), which was modelled on…

7. Aberdeen Science Centre

0.69 MILES

Halfway between the beach and the city centre is this hands-on, interactive science centre. Until 2020 they're temporarily based at the even more central…

8. King’s College Chapel

1.16 MILES

It was here that Bishop Elphinstone established King's College, Aberdeen's first university (and Scotland's third), in 1495. The 16th-century college…