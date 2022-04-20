Aberdeen

View over city, Aberdeen, Grampian, Scotland.

Overview

Aberdeen is northeast Scotland's powerhouse, fuelled by the North Sea petroleum industry. Oil money made the city as expensive as London, with prices charged to match the depth of oil-wealthy pockets, though regular downturns in the industry see prices fall. Fortunately, most cultural attractions, such as the Maritime Museum and Aberdeen Art Gallery, are free.

  • Aberdeen Maritime Museum

    Aberdeen

    Overlooking the nautical bustle of Aberdeen harbour is the Maritime Museum, centred on a three-storey replica of a North Sea oil-production platform,…

  • Gordon Highlanders Museum

    Aberdeen

    This excellent museum records the history of one of the British Army's most famous fighting units, described by Winston Churchill as 'the finest regiment…

  • Marischal College

    Aberdeen

    Marischal College, founded in 1593 by the 5th Earl Marischal, merged with King's College (founded 1495) in 1860 to create the modern University of…

  • Aberdeen Art Gallery

    Aberdeen

    Behind the grand facade of Aberdeen Art Gallery (closed for a major redevelopment until early 2019) is a cool, marble-lined space exhibiting the work of…

  • Provost Skene's House

    Aberdeen

    This late-medieval turreted town house was occupied in the 17th century by the provost (Scottish equivalent of a mayor) Sir George Skene. It was also…

  • St Machar's Cathedral

    Aberdeen

    The 15th-century St Machar's, with its massive twin towers, is a rare example of a fortified cathedral. According to legend, St Machar was ordered to…

  • St Nicholas Church

    Aberdeen

    On the northern side of Union St, 300m west of Castlegate, is St Nicholas Church, the so-called 'Mither Kirk' (Mother Church) of Aberdeen. The granite…

  • King’s College Chapel

    Aberdeen

    It was here that Bishop Elphinstone established King's College, Aberdeen's first university (and Scotland's third), in 1495. The 16th-century college…

ABERDEEN SCOTLAND - 17 SEPTEMBER 2015 Marischal Building (Aberdeen City Council) on Sunny Day on September 17, 2015. Marischal College is a large granite building on Broad Street in Aberdeen.; Shutterstock ID 339037151; your: Daniel Fahey; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Best things Aberdeen

Activities

The 15 best things to do in Aberdeen: art, natural beauty and bespoke gin

Jan 25, 2022 • 8 min read

