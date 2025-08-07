A modern European oil city built on the back of a rich maritime heritage, Aberdeen is the energetic kingpin of northeast Scotland. While the boom times may come and go, the dynamic coastal metropolis never ceases to thrill with its free museums, outdoor adventures and natural attractions right on the city’s doorstep.

Even when bracing against biting winds from the North Sea, visitors can dive indoors to take in globally renowned art, old-fashioned seaside amusements or botanical plants. Here are the 14 best things to do in Aberdeen.

1. Browse 700 years of creativity at Aberdeen Art Gallery

Transformed after a massive renovation between 2015 and 2019, the now revitalized Aberdeen Art Gallery displays a remarkable collection of fine and decorative art, including paintings by acclaimed French Impressionists and Pre-Raphaelites such as Aberdonian William Dyce.

Planning tip: Begin your tour of the elegant neoclassical building in the central Sculpture Court, where eye-catching works dot a checkerboard floor amid sleek marble columns. Boldly designed art deco ceramics and glassware are one floor up, while the top-story South Terrace lets you sneak a peek of the city’s rooftops.

2. Slurp on a cone at Mackie’s 19.2

Who says you need a balmy climate to enjoy a scoop of the soft stuff? Aberdeenshire dairy farm Mackie’s has been concocting an inventive lineup of ice cream flavors since 1986 with the help of nearly 300 black-and-white Holstein milking cows.

Named for the distance in miles from the farm to its location in the city center, Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlor serves a calorie-crammed assortment of cones, sundaes and build-your-own milkshakes, with choices ranging from raspberry ripple and honeycomb to decadently sweet Scottish tablet.

Summer is the best time to go scouting for wild bottlenose dolphins at Greyhope Bay. Chanonry/Shutterstock

3. Spot dolphins at Torry Battery

The city’s 19th-century former artillery is one of the best places in the UK to catch sight of bottlenose dolphins from the shore. You can glimpse them year-round feeding and playing at the mouth of Aberdeen Harbour, especially between the orange breakwater and the lighthouse.

Planning tip: To warm up, there’s a small coffee hut at Greyhope Bay, where plans are underway to convert shipping containers into a viewing center with a cafe, story trail and tours. Remember to bring binoculars, and keep your eyes peeled for other wildlife like otters, seals and gulls.

4. Hit the rides at Codona’s

When it comes to classic seaside thrills, Codona’s checks all the boxes. The retro beachfront amusement park is packed with summer rides like bone-jangling disco waltzers, spinning bumper cars and a stomach-flipping pirate ship. For panoramic city views, take a turn on the Grampian Eye big wheel or get hoisted up the Dead Man’s Drop Tower before plummeting back to earth.

Planning tip: Throughout the year, Lewis Hamilton wannabes can test their skills on the outdoor go-kart track, while indoors you can shoot your on-screen enemies in a 4D simulator or try your luck on old-school claw machines. Book ahead for bowling. For everything else, just turn up.

5. Encounter pioneers at Provost Skene’s House

Dating to the mid-16th century and reopened in 2021 following a major revamp, Provost Skene’s House showcases the people who have made Aberdeen. The turreted stone building contains a raft of interactive exhibits celebrating the achievements of more than 100 trailblazing residents, from scientists to sporting legends to writers.

Visitors to the free museum can learn about the likes of profoundly deaf pro percussionist Evelyn Glennie or Leslie Benzies, the brains behind Grand Theft Auto.

Planning tip: The house is closed to visitors from November to March and also closed every Tuesday and Wednesday during the season (April- October).

The pretty former fishing village of Footdee marks the start of the expansive Aberdeen beach. Yulia_Bogomolova/Shutterstock

6. Surf the North Sea in Footdee

Called ‘Fittee’ by Aberdonians, former fishing village Footdee is a cute huddle of tiny mid-1800s cottages and narrow lanes perched at the entrance to the harbor. It was laid out by city architect John Smith and added to by his son William, who went on to design the Queen’s Scottish hideaway, Balmoral Castle.

Detour: Footdee also marks the start of Aberdeen Beach, an expansive sweep of sand stretching north, and a popular spot to catch a few waves. Pitch up at the Scot Surf trailer for boards and lessons.

Cobbled streets still run through the heart of Old Aberdeen, where the docks at Shiprow were the key area for trade and industry. Paula Fisher/Shutterstock

7. Stroll the cobbled streets of Old Aberdeen

A lively ecclesiastical and academic hub since the Middle Ages, this historic quarter clusters around King’s College, founded in 1495 and part of the University of Aberdeen. On Wednesdays in term time, you can hear the university’s choir sing during services in King’s College Chapel, whose tower is topped with a striking imperial crown.

Planning tip: Nearby St Machar’s Cathedral is famed for its 16th-century heraldic ceiling, whose 48 shields represent kings, bishops and the Pope. Peaceful paths in Cruickshank Botanic Garden wind among roses, an arboretum and a herbaceous border.

8. Gaze at street art on a walking tour

Vivid murals and imaginative graffiti splash spaces across the city during the annual Nuart festival, which is due to return in spring 2026. Past works have ranged from Bortusk Leer’s multicolored monsters in the rooftop garden of the St Nicholas Centre to Fanakapan’s smiling yellow balloons that seem to pop out of the wall of a medical building.

Planning tip: Throughout the summer and early fall, free guided walks take in the highlights, including gigantic paintings covering entire facades as well as more bijou, hidden pieces of art.

Take a stroll over the picturesque arched Japanese bridge in the Johnston Gardens. Diana Rebenciuc/Shutterstock

9. Explore the David Welch Winter Gardens

Skirting the edge of the River Dee, Aberdeen’s beloved Duthie Park has been drawing visitors to its bandstand and boating ponds since 1883. Within the park, the Winter Gardens are a cozy – and free – retreat from vigorous blasts of North Sea weather.

Tropical, arid and temperate glasshouses show off an aromatic array of rare and exotic plants, including lush ferns and a vast collection of cacti and succulents. Don’t miss the small Japanese peace garden outdoors, designed by Takashi Sawano to commemorate those who died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in WWII.

Detour: Another beautifully landscaped garden to visit locally is Johnston Gardens which used to be part of a private estate and was gifted to the city in the 1930s. The Japanese garden, situated on a pond with an arched bridge, is a highlight with both local photographers and newly weds.

Aberdeen Maritime Museum tells the story of the city’s long relationship with the sea. Pecold/Shutterstock

10. Discover Aberdeen Maritime Museum

Aberdeen’s fortunes have been driven by the sea, whether through fishing, shipbuilding or the North Sea oil and gas industry. The four stories of hands-on exhibits at the free, glass-fronted Aberdeen Maritime Museum include artifacts celebrating the city’s nine-century history as a global trading hub.

Local tip: Don't miss the detailed 30ft-high model of an oil platform, which gives you an up-close look at the workings of an offshore rig. Before you leave, check out the panoramic harbor views from the museum’s top floor. Admission is free. For opening times see here.

11. Taste gin at the City of Aberdeen Distillery

Aberdeen’s first distillery for 80 years opened beneath a stone railway arch in late 2019. Specializing in small-batch gin, the business infuses its booze with fruity flavors like tangy lemon and Scottish bramble.

Discovery tours teach ginophiles about the city’s distilling heritage and continue behind the scenes to explain the production process.

Planning tip: For tutored tastings, sign up to a 90-minute masterclass led by the head distiller, where you’ll have plenty of opportunities to sip – or glug – a few samples.

The Deeside Way passes through the rolling valleys of the Cairngorms National Park in Northern Scotland. dnaveh/Shutterstock

12. Cycle the Deeside Way

Connecting Aberdeen with Ballater in the mountainous Cairngorms National Park, the 41-mile Deeside Way is a multiuse trail combining stretches of old railway line with quiet rural roads. Beginning in Duthie Park, the path heads west, taking in sights such as the ruins of an 11th-century church in Dalmaik. Other pit stops include Crathes Castle, a 16th-century turreted delight with painted ceilings and a walled garden

Planning tip: Community-run beCyCle lends out bikes free of charge, and B&Bs are dotted along the route if you want to break up the journey.

13. Wander beneath tall trees in Foggieton

Less visited than neighboring Countesswells forest, this peaceful pocket of woodland west of the city contains a couple of gently winding paths. Hikers can listen out for singing birds on the Warblers’ Trail, a half-mile loop through a regenerated area of forest featuring young native trees like willowy silver birches.

The slightly longer Ladyhill Trail weaves among towering 150-year-old beech trees and patches of blackberry and raspberry bushes where you can grab your fill in summer and fall.

Planning tip: Paid parking and cafes are available in the nearby village of Cults – the latter stocked with fluffy scones and cakes.

14. Plunge into Stonehaven’s outdoor pool

Just 15 miles south of Aberdeen, the coastal town of Stonehaven is home to an open-air pool, right by the beach. The 1934 seawater heated swimming spot is the UK's only art deco Olympic sized sea water lido and was saved from imminent closure in the 1990s thanks to the efforts of a determined community group.

Today you can take a dip in the heated water or stretch out on a lounger on sheltered sun terraces. Wednesday midnight swims in the height of summer let you perfect your crawl to the beat of disco tunes. Stonehaven is a handy 20-minute train ride from Aberdeen.

Planning tip: The pool opens late May through early September. Tickets can be booked up to nine days in advance through the Aberdeenshire council's app or website.