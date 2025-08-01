The gateway to the islands of the Inner Hebrides, the seaside town of Oban sits at the heart of the Scottish Highlands. With trains zipping here from Glasgow and Edinburgh and ferries connecting to half a dozen islands offshore, it’s the perfect starting point for a deep dive into some of the most evocative scenery in Scotland.

Looking through the timeline of Oban’s past, this seaside gem has many claims to fame, but it all began with whisky – as any good Scottish story should. After the historic Oban Distillery was founded in 1794, this small fishing village flourished and bloomed into a busy seaside resort.

Leisure-loving Victorians arrived on the Comet steamship into Oban Bay, eager to follow in the footsteps of famous writers and composers such as Robert Louis Stevenson and Felix Mendelssohn, who took inspiration from their voyages to the wild, sparsely inhabited isles of the Inner Hebrides. Oban is still the legendary “Gateway to the Isles,” with a constant flow of ferries and passengers creating a palpable buzz.

Don’t just rush through, however. Pause to sample the seafood and whisky, explore the area’s castles and coastline, learn to ceilidh dance like a local, and roam to the dreamlike Scottish islands offshore. To get you primed for the adventure, here are the top things to do in Oban, Scotland.

1. Indulge in Oban’s spectacular seafood

Where better to feast upon the fruits of the sea than in the “Seafood Capital of Scotland?” Local fishing boats haul their catch onto Oban's Railway Pier, and amid this hive of activity, you'll find a rustic green shack with a fast-moving queue. You’d be wise to join it – Oban Seafood Hut is as laid-back and authentic as it gets, with packed prawn sandwiches, mussels cooked in white wine and garlic on the stove outside, and platters piled with seafood delights, all for a fraction of the cost you’d pay elsewhere.

Across the bay on North Pier, Ee-Usk is another Oban institution. The pier-front position and floor-to-ceiling glass ensure you won’t forget where your meal came from, even when you’re sitting indoors; try shellfish from Loch Linnhe, scallops from Mull and lobster from Luing. Set back slightly from the high-footfall promenade, Coast has been going strong for over 20 years. Expect relaxed, high-quality dining with dishes from both land and sea.

Planning tip: If you’re in a rush, enjoy one of Oban’s ­simple pleasures – fish and chips by the sea. Grab a takeaway from George Street Fish Restaurant & Chip Shop, and sit out on the promenade (just watch out for opportunistic seagulls circling overhead).

2. Enjoy a dram of Oban whisky and a dance

For an insight into the wonderful world of whisky production, go behind the scenes on a tour and tasting at Oban Distillery. One of Scotland’s smallest and oldest whisky makers, with over two centuries of experience, the town’s distillery continues to focus on traditional methods, using only two pot stills to create its much-loved single malt.

Once you’re feeling warm and fuzzy after a sample dram, it’s time to find some live music! Established in the same decade as the distillery, the Oban Inn is where history and hospitality come together – weekly live-music lineups and traditional music sessions are announced on social media.

Across the street, go upstairs to The View for food and drinks on the waterfront terrace – essential preparation for two hours of traditional, Highland-style dancing at the bar’s renowned Ceilidh Nights, held twice weekly during peak season.

3. Hike up to McCaig’s Tower

The backdrop to the town’s main thoroughfare, Battery Hill is topped with Oban’s answer to the Colosseum – a surprising sight in a Scottish resort town. The looming monument known as McCaig’s Tower was commissioned by local banker John Stuart McCaig in 1897 to provide work opportunities for the town’s stonemasons and to create a grand memorial for the McCaig family.

Catch your breath after the steep ascent while you take in views of the town from above. From this vantage point, you can watch ferries in transit across the strait from the viewing platform and escape from the crowds below in lovely, well-maintained gardens.

Planning tip: To learn more about the story of Oban, take a walking tour with Oban Guided Tours, exploring the town’s architectural heritage.

4. Visit a MacDougall castle

From the center of Oban, a 1-mile (1.6km) walk will whisk you back through 1000 years of history at Dunollie Castle, the ancestral seat of Clan MacDougall of Lorne. The restored castle, which has guarded the coastline since the 13th century, boasts breathtaking views across Oban Bay to the Inner Hebrides.

To make the most of your visit, join a guided tour, examine the exhibits in the 1745 House Museum, wander through groves of temperate rainforest in the grounds, have lunch in the Kettle Garden Cafe, and browse the castle’s traditional tartans and textiles in the Draper’s Shop.

A little further north along the coast, the impressive Dunstaffnage Castle was also built as a Clan MacDougall stronghold in the 13th century. Encased in formidable stone walls, this fortified tower house was captured by Robert the Bruce during the Wars of Independence in 1309. Nearby are the haunted ruins of a 13th-century chapel, containing lots of Campbell tombs decorated with skull-and-crossbone carvings.

Planning tip: To get to Dunstaffnage Castle, take a West Coast Motors bus to Dunbeg, then walk to the end of the peninsula. Just north across the mouth of Loch Etive, North and South Ledaig and Benderloch have long beaches with grand views over Ardmucknish Bay.

5. Take a beach swim at Ganavan Sands

Scotland might not see Caribbean temperatures, but locals love to take a dip when the weather is warm, and even when it’s not. There are numerous spots near Oban that are great for wild swimming – one of the most accessible is Ganavan Sands, easily reached by bus from the town center.

This attractive sandy beach looks across the bay toward Mull, and its sheltered waters are perfect for wild swimming. There are no lifeguards, but the shallows are protected and good for families with kids, and there’s little boat traffic close to shore.

After a swim, warm up with a snack from the Dougie Dan’s Grill van, parked just inland from the beach. Even on a cloudy day, it's a pretty spot for a beachside walk.

Planning tip: Get to Ganavan Sands in 10 minutes from the center of Oban on the West Coast Motors 417 bus.

6. Shop for Scottish crafts

Oban is packed with shops selling gifts you’ll actually want to bring home, as well as the usual touristy shortbread and tartan offerings. For a special gift or souvenir of the drinkable variety, try Oban Whisky & Fine Wines for premium brands, old and rare whiskies and island gins.

As the name suggests, unique crafts from local artists and makers are the stars of the show at Made in Argyll at Railway Pier, from jewelry to knitwear. Then there’s Orsay on Stevenson St, a gallery of gorgeously curated gifts sourced from all over the country, including cards, candles, clothing, jewelry and art.

On George St, the Highland Soap Company specialises in luxurious soaps, skincare and home fragrances, handmade using natural and organic Ingredients. Drop into the Oban Chocolate Company for handmade bars, decadent truffles and beautiful boxes of chocolates and hampers.

7. Meet the marine life

The Sea of the Hebrides and the deeply indented, loch-strewn coastline around Oban are rich in marine life, from teeming seabird colonies to visiting seals, harbor porpoises, minke whales, dolphins and even mighty basking sharks from June to September.

For an introduction to the area’s human and natural heritage, Oban Sea Tours combine history, scenery and wildlife-spotting on a two-hour cruise in the Firth of Lorne. For something more active, Sea Kayak Scotland offers guided kayaking adventures around Oban’s incredible coastline; no experience is necessary for their half-day trips.

For something truly substantial, you can swim with plankton-eating basking sharks – the UK’s largest fish – on an environmentally responsible tour led by a marine biologist from Basking Shark Scotland. The same company also offers a three-hour guided introduction to snorkeling in the waters around Oban on the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s North Argyll Snorkel Trail.

Planning tip: You don’t have to join an organized wildlife spotting trip; scan the water on any ferry trip to the islands of the Inner Hebrides and you’ll have a good chance of spotting marine life.

8. Take the passenger ferry to the Isle of Kerrera

The closest island to Oban, the Isle of Kerrera can be reached by water taxi from Oban, or on the foot-passenger-only Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) ferry from Gallanach, around 2 miles (3.2km) south of Oban. It’s perfect for a day trip, and less visited than more famous Hebridean isles such as Mull.

On Kerrera, embark on a half-day walking or cycling adventure (e-bikes can be hired at the Kerrera Marina). We recommend making an anticlockwise circuit of the southern part of the island, stopping at the honesty shop at Balliemore Farm for cold drinks, island crafts and ice cream, and dropping into the adorable Kerrera Tea Garden for traditional Scottish stovies (meat and potato stew), lentil soup, classic cakes, flavored muffins and hot drinks.

Before returning to the ferry, follow the sign for Gylen Castle, an atmospheric 16th-century ruin, almost camouflaged by its rocky platform on the undulating coast. This lonely tower was one of a string of castles built by the MacDougall clan to protect their lands from rivals.

Planning tip: You can reach the ferry terminal at Gallanach on foot from Oban in about half an hour, or by taxi in a few minutes.

9. Discover the gentle island culture of Lismore

Slip away from the seaside bustle of Oban for an island day trip where you won’t have to worry about driving, map-reading or finding a meal. Explore Lismore combines the talents of local husband and wife team, Robert and Iris, who offer bespoke­ tours of the Isle of Lismore – about 5 miles (8km) north of Oban – delving into the island’s history, heritage and wildlife.

As well as exploring by private Land Rover, you can sample Iris’ incredible baked treats, inspired by her Dutch and Swedish heritage and crafted in her Hebridean home. Notable stops include the crumbling 13th-century ruin of Castle Coeffin, the Sailean Lime Quarry and the Lismore Gaelic Heritage Centre, where you’ll learn more about this small island’s multilayered history and heritage.

Planning tip: Extend your day by hiring a bike from Lismore Bike Hire to explore the calm bay at pretty Port Ramsay, a settlement created for limestone workers 200 years ago.

10. Cruise to the scenic Isles of Mull and Iona

From Oban, it’s easy to take a day trip or overnight excursion to other beautiful islands along Scotland’s west coast. CalMac ferries run daily to Mull, Coll, Tiree, Iona and other islands – if you only have a day to spare, the crossing from Oban to Craignure on Mull takes less than an hour.

From Craignure, West Coast Motors buses run to Mull’s main attraction, the colorful town of Tobermory, instantly recognizable by the rainbow facades along its fishing boat-dotted harbor. Beyond the Mull Aquarium (due to reopen after a refurb in 2025), a forest path leads into Aros Park, where you can snap photos of pretty wooden bridges, waterfalls streaming into the sea and the harbor beyond.

Other good spots for photographers include the Glengorm Castle & Estate, Croig Harbour, and Loch Na Keal, lorded over by 1174m (3852ft) Ben More, the only Munro in the Hebrides outside of the Isle of Skye. Ben More can be climbed in six to eight hours from Benmore Farm. For wildlife fans, both Croig Harbour and Loch Na Keal are haunts for otters, and eagles are often seen cruising overhead.

Across the bay from Tobermory, an elevated trail leads to the secluded Rubha nan Gall Lighthouse, offering accommodation in the former lighthouse-keeper’s quarters, plus romantic views of the mainland and the Small Isles. Finish the day with a tour and tasting at Tobermory Distillery, known for its tasty single malts, or swing into the cozy Mishnish pub on Tobermory harbor for traditional vibes, live music and a warm fire.

Detour: For some of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches, head to Mull’s southwestern tip and board the ferry from Fionnphort to the tiny island of Iona. You’ll have to leave your car behind, but it's worth it for the chance to explore timeless Iona Abbey – built over a monastery founded by St Columba in 563 CE. Before you leave, visit gorgeous white sands fringed by turquoise waters at beaches such as White Strand of the Monks on the north coast and Bay at the Back of the Ocean to the west.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Scottish Highlands & Islands guidebook, published in June 2025.