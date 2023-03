The beautiful, rugged Pass of Killiecrankie, 3.5 miles north of Pitlochry, where the River Garry tumbles through a narrow gorge, was the site of the 1689 Battle of Killiecrankie that ignited the Jacobite rebellion. The visitor centre has great interactive displays on Jacobite history and local flora and fauna. There's plenty to touch, pull and open – great for kids. There are some stunning walks along the wooded gorge, too; keep an eye out for red squirrels.