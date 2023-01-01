Innerpeffray Library

Scotland’s oldest lending library (founded in 1680) houses a huge collection of rare, interesting and ancient books, some of them 500 years old. If you have any interest in books you could easily spend half a day here in the company of voluntary guides, who will point out interesting volumes or find books on subjects that interest you. The library is signposted along a farm road about 5 miles southeast of Crieff, off the B8062.

Next to the library is Innerpeffray Chapel, built in 1507 as a private Catholic chapel for the Drummond family (who also founded the library). It contains some fragments of painted plaster, and the remarkable Faichney monument (1707), an ornately carved gravestone that reveals the mason's pride in his family.