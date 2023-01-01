Castle Campbell is one of central Scotland's most dramatically situated castles, on a spur between two deep, wooded ravines known as the Burn of Sorrow and the Burn of Care. A former stronghold of the dukes of Argyll, it was originally known as ‘Castle Gloom’. There are interesting rooms in the 15th-century tower house, but the main attraction is the spectacular view from the top. The castle lies a mile north of charming Dollar village, about 11 miles west of Kinross.

There's a superb circular walk (30 minutes) from the lower car park, up the track to the castle and then back down via a walkway through the ravine.