St Serfs Church & Dupplin Cross

The village of Dunning is dominated by the 12th-century Norman tower of St Serfs Church. The church's Romanesque architecture is interesting, but the main attraction here is the 9th-century Dupplin Cross, the finest Pictish cross in Scotland. Originally located near Forteviot (3 miles northeast of Dunning), its fascinating symbolism and artistic influences are explained in superb detail by the warden. Stagecoach bus 17 runs from Perth to Dunning (£2.40, 40 minutes, eight daily Monday to Saturday, two Sunday).