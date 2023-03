This elegant neoclassical building, based on the Pantheon in Rome, houses one of the oldest purpose-built museums in Britain. There's a varied range of exhibits covering the city's history and natural environment, from portraits of dour lairds to carved Pictish stones and a plaster cast of Britain's record rod-caught salmon (29kg, hooked on the River Tay in 1922) along with an account of its capture by the angler, Georgina Ballantine.