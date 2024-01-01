In the middle of Birnam village is the small, leafy Beatrix Potter Garden; the children’s author, who wrote the evergreen story of Peter Rabbit, spent her childhood holidays in the area. Next to the park, in the Birnam Arts Centre, is a small exhibition on Potter and her characters.
Beatrix Potter Exhibition & Garden
Highland Perthshire
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.79 MILES
'So thanks to all at once and to each one, whom we invite to see us crowned at Scone.' This line from Macbeth indicates the importance of Scone …
24.33 MILES
The three masts of Captain Robert Falcon Scott's famous polar expedition vessel the RRS Discovery provide a historic counterpoint to the modern…
24.38 MILES
The centrepiece of Dundee's revitalised waterfront is this stunning building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Opened in late 2018, it houses an…
18.31 MILES
One of the most popular tourist attractions in Scotland, magnificent Blair Castle – and its surrounding estates – is the seat of the Duke of Atholl, head…
16.67 MILES
Scotland’s oldest lending library (founded in 1680) houses a huge collection of rare, interesting and ancient books, some of them 500 years old. If you…
23.7 MILES
One of the finest industrial museums in Europe, the Verdant Works explores the history of Dundee's jute industry. Housed in a restored jute mill,…
16.33 MILES
Less than a mile south of Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay is the fascinating Scottish Crannog Centre, perched on stilts above the loch. Crannogs –…
11.58 MILES
Opened in 2017, this architecturally stunning visitor centre is perched above the dam on the River Tummel, and houses an exhibition that details the…
Nearby Highland Perthshire attractions
0.67 MILES
Situated on the grassy banks of the River Tay, Dunkeld Cathedral is one of the most beautifully sited churches in Scotland; don’t miss it on a sunny day,…
2. Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Centre
1.24 MILES
Loch of the Lowes, 2 miles east of Dunkeld off the A923, has a visitor centre devoted to red squirrels and the majestic osprey. There’s a birdwatching…
1.36 MILES
Waymarked walks lead upstream from Dunkeld Cathedral through the gorgeous grounds of Dunkeld House Hotel, formerly a seat of the dukes of Atholl. In the…
10.79 MILES
'So thanks to all at once and to each one, whom we invite to see us crowned at Scone.' This line from Macbeth indicates the importance of Scone …
10.95 MILES
This is proudly Scotland’s smallest and most picturesque distillery and one of the best to visit: you can see the whole process, easily explained, in one…
11.12 MILES
Tours here focus on whisky making and the blending of this well-known dram. More detailed private tours give you greater insights and superior tastings.
11.36 MILES
At the eastern end of Aberfeldy, the home of the famous Dewar's blend offers a good 90-minute tour. After the usual overblown film, there’s a museum…
11.45 MILES
This gem of a garden is based around plants brought to Scotland by 18th- and 19th-century Scottish botanists and explorers such as David Douglas (after…