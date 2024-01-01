Beatrix Potter Exhibition & Garden

Highland Perthshire

In the middle of Birnam village is the small, leafy Beatrix Potter Garden; the children’s author, who wrote the evergreen story of Peter Rabbit, spent her childhood holidays in the area. Next to the park, in the Birnam Arts Centre, is a small exhibition on Potter and her characters.

