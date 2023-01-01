Black Watch Museum

Housed in Balhousie Castle on the edge of North Inch park, this museum honours what was once Scotland’s foremost army regiment (it was subsumed into the new Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2006). Formed in 1725 to control rebellious Highlanders following the Jacobite uprising of 1715, the Black Watch fought in numerous famous campaigns, recreated here with paintings, memorabilia and anecdotes.

There’s justifiable pride in the regiment’s role in the gruelling trench warfare of WWI, where it suffered nearly 30,000 casualties, but no little sense of historical perspective on less glorious colonial engagements, such as those against the ‘Fuzzy Wuzzies’ of Sudan.