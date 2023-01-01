At the old Glenturret Distillery, the highly rated Famous Grouse Experience has a better-than-average, one-hour distillery tour that's strong on the creation of flavours during the making of malt whisky and the blending process that creates the Famous Grouse; look out for Glen and Turret, the distillery cats. Two tiny drams are included in the standard tour; more expensive tours offer more detailed tasting sessions. The distillery is 1 mile north of Crieff.