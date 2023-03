Dunblane Cathedral is a superbly elegant example of Gothic architecture – the lower parts of the bell tower date from the 11th century and the rest mainly from the 13th century, though it was all restored in late-Victorian times. There are fine 15th-century carved-wood misericord stalls in the chancel, and a 9th-century carved Celtic cross stands in the north aisle; a modern standing stone commemorates the town's slain children.