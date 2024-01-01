Atholl Country Life Museum

This eccentric collection housed in the old village school celebrates local life through the ages, with exhibits ranging from a letter from a Canadian emigrant written on birch bark to a reconstruction of a 1930s post office. The museum also houses a Cairngorms National Park information point.
