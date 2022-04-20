Getty Images/iStockphoto

Koh Rong

Koh Rong (កោះរ៉ុង) was once little more than a jungle-clad wilderness rimmed by swaths of sugary-white sand, with a few beach-hut resorts speckling the shore around tiny Koh Tuch village. Today the Koh Tuch village street-strip that leads out from the pier is a bottleneck of back-to-back backpacker crash pads, restaurants and hole-in-the-wall bars blasting competing music. You'll either love it or hate it, but for young travellers who descend off the ferry in droves, Koh Rong (particularly Koh Tuch Beach) is a vital stop on any Southeast Asia party itinerary.

It's still possible to escape the mayhem, though. The further you walk away from the village, the more sedate it gets. The evening frog chorus overpowers the drifting bass from the late-night raves, phosphorescence shimmers in the sea and the island's natural charms, of head-turning beaches backed by lush forest interior, are clear to see.

Explore Koh Rong

  • L

    Long Set Beach

    Past the Koh Tuch Beach headland (near Treehouse Bungalows) is Long Set Beach. Walk another half-hour along the sand and encounter little more than hermit…

  • S

    Sok San Beach

    On the west side of the island is Koh Rong's finest beach, a 7km, almost empty stretch of drop-dead-gorgeous white sand. Sok San village at the northern…

  • C

    Coconut Beach

    At the easternmost point of the island, this jungle-clad, white-sand cove is roughly two hours from Koh Tuch on foot along the coast or 30 minutes by moto…

  • K

    Koh Tuch Beach

    The wide sweep of Koh Tuch Beach extends for about 1km northeast from Koh Tuch village pier and gets lovelier the further out you go. We do not recommend…

  • P

    Police Beach

    Named because the island's police station is located here, Police Beach, just south of Koh Tuch, hosts wild all-night parties on Wednesdays and Saturdays,…

