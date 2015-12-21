Welcome to Zanzibar Archipelago
In Zanzibar Town, the narrow alleys of historic Stone Town meander between ancient buildings decorated with balconies and gigantic carved doors. Meanwhile, on the coast, fishing boats set sail, and in the countryside farmers tend fields of rice or the clove plantations that give Zanzibar its 'Spice Islands' moniker.
Beyond these little-changed traditions, visitors see a very different landscape. The idyllic beaches are dotted with hotels, and the ocean becomes a playground for diving, snorkelling and kitesurfing.
With its tropical tableau and unique culture, plus an active beach-party scene for those that want it, the Zanzibar Archipelago offers a fascinating and highly enjoyable East African Indian Ocean experience.
Zanzibar Food and Spices Tour with Traditional Swahili Lunch
Zanzibar has long been known as ‘Spice Island.’ This 4-hour, multisensory tour explores the island’s history in the spice trade. Take in the heady aromas and scents of spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, chilis, vanilla, saffron and curry. The island also cultivates pineapples, jackfruits, lemons, limes, oranges, pomelos, durians and coconuts. The tour offers an off-the-beaten-path tour to see a part of Zanzibar many travelers don’t witness. Meet your local guide at your Stone Town hotel, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to a rural farming village. At a spice farm, learn about the history of Zanzibar’s relationship to spices and the spice trade. Taste seasonal spices and a variety of fresh fruits — weather permitting, you’ll even get to taste coconut straight from the tree!Next, meet a cassava farmer, who will demonstrate typical African farming techniques. Then, learn how to prepare a traditional sauce with coconut milk and cassava leaves during a hands-on cooking lesson in the farmer’s outdoor kitchen. After the lesson, taste your sauce along with a traditional Swahili lunch including spiced rice, bananas and farm-fresh local vegetables. At the end of the tour, you’ll head back to Stone Town.
Stone Town Walking Tour in Zanzibar
Meet your guide either at your hotel or a central location to begin your walking tour of Stone Town, a lively place where you’ll find a mixture of Arabic, African, Indian, and European cultures. As you walk through the labyrinth of streets too narrow for vehicles, see mosques, churches, and temples side by side. While you walk, your guide takes you on a historical and cultural journey past sights such as Darajani Bazaar, the House of Wonders (Beit-el-Ajaib), and the Old Fort (Ngome Kongwe). The included visits on your tour are to the Anglican Cathedral built on the site of the Old Slave Market and the Sultan’s Palace (Beit al-Sahel), also known as the People's Palace and today a museum. During the tour, listen to your professional guide's commentary on Stone Town, its history, and Swahili culture.
Prison Island Half-Day Tour from Zanzibar
You will be picked up from your hotel and driven to the excursion spot. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise sanctuary is a major tourist lure and the oldest tortoise is 192 years old. The turtles are not indigenous and are magisterial creatures, weighing in at an average of 200 kg some are as old as over 100 years (4 turtles are 150 years). You can feed them at a fee paid at the Island, but watch out for their snapping beaks. Other marine life is also reasonably rich and Changuu provides good snorkelling. It is by no means the most extensive or varied snorkelling spot off the coast of Zanzibar, but being so close to Stone Town and so easily accessible makes it ideal for those who want to see ‘under the sea’ a little while on a city break. The island’s restaurant, Matthews, is good and well-renowned. This is especially so considering the restaurant’s charming atmosphere and good sea view.You will then be dropped off at the hotel after the excursion.
Experience Handmade Zanzibar Tour
Start your 4-hour tour with pickup at your Stone Town hotel by comfortable minivan and set off on an off-the-beaten-path adventure to a Zanzibar few travelers get the chance to see. Pass by the Darajani market, the main bazaar of Stone Town, as well as Zanzibar University and the ruins of a sultan’s palace.Visit a textile workshop to see how vibrant, colorful fabrics are dyed and turned into traditional clothing and decorative pieces. If you want to learn more, you can arrange to come in another day to create your own products. Stop at the Mwanakwerekwe market, one of the biggest on the island, to browse the aisles and aisles of exotic fruits and veggies, clothes, and knickknacks. Refresh yourself with a drink of dafu, fresh juice from a whole coconut, one of the staples sold at the market. The next stop is a traditional woodworking shop. See how intricate objects are carved. From the wooden doors you’ve walked past in Stone Town to the charming wooden beds that are a Zanzibar tradition, the workshop is a wonderful place to witness a traditional craft being made. On the way to lunch, pass the Parliament building and some of the city’s wealthy suburbs. Top it all off with a traditional Zanzibar lunch and a beer at a restaurant overlooking the Indian Ocean. After lunch you’ll be dropped back
Dolphins and Jozani Forest Reserve Wildlife Tour from Zanzibar
Your adventure starts from the fishermen village of Kizimkazi and you will see a foresight of fishermen at the shore while you are on the motorboat going to view and snorkel and spot some dolphins. The adventure will then continue at the entrance of the exotic native green forest and dive in the middle of the heart of the wild. The Jozani forest reserve lies between Chwaka bay and Uzi bay and it is the only remaining natural forest of Unguja and represents a very important refuge for the fauna of the island. Once the whole of the Island was covered in a rich tapestry of swamp forest, evergreen thicket and mangrove now all that remains is Jozani Forest. Despite this fact Jozani still boasts an eclectic bio-diversity, with many strange and wonderful animals residing in and below the canopy of old giants. Red Columbus monkeys are the symbol fantastic of Zanzibar, the most famous inhabitants of the forest; a sub-species only found on this island, they can be seen calmly lazing around or fooling among themselves in the branches, their red coats a reminder of British colonial rule. But keep your eyes open and you may be lucky enough to see Sunnis (small deer), chameleons. Visit of the school and the discovery of the small local village that dedicate the works of coconuts, the real lives of this populations, how the native enjoys their lives on the sun. Lunch at Jozani Forest, and return to your hotel.
Spice Tour of Zanzibar
After pickup from your hotel in the morning, you're driven to a local spice farm for a detailed introduction to the culinary history of Zanzibar, aka Spice Island. Travel into the countryside for about 30 minutes from historical Stone Town, and observe rural village life in Zanzibar.On arrival, learn about the life cycle and uses of various types of spices, tropical fruits, and root crops while your guide comments on each discovery. You'll have the opportunity to touch, smell, and taste several spices and fruits during a walking tour of the farm. Hear about farming techniques and uses, then sit down for a farm-fresh lunch (own expense). If you'd like, fresh spices, coffee, tea, soaps, and more are available for purchase. Your 3-hour tour ends with the drive back to your hotel.