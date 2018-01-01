4 Day Islay Whisky Tour from Edinburgh

DAY 1 Your first stop is Deanston Distillery, you will take a tour of the distillery. Heading north into the Highlands the landscape becomes more mountainous and your guide will tell the history and culture of this stunning part of Scotland. Passing Loch Awe with some great photo stops along the way, you will arrive in the Victorian town of Oban seafood capital of Scotland in time for lunch and some exploring. Your tour takes you to the ancient neolithic landscapes of Kilmartin Glen, some of which you will explore. It is then a short drive down the Kintyre Peninsula to Kennacraig where you will board the evening ferry to Islay, it allows for some beautiful views of the islands of Gigha, Jura and Islay. On arrival into Port Ellen or Port Askaig it is a short drive to Bowmore to check in to The Bowmore House for your 3 night stay. DAYS 2 & 3 With 2 full days to explore, there are plenty of options for sightseeing. These can include empty beaches, whitewashed villages, ancient sites, the Kildalton Cross, medieval strongholds, fresh seafood, local wildlife and traditional cultures. With only around 3000 people and 8 world class distilleries, the chances of finding a ‘wee dram’ on Islay are pretty good. The distillery and whisky experiences will give you an insight into Islay’s most famous export. Your day includes a warehouse experience at Lagavulin, lunch and a tour at Ardbeg and a look at the Laphroaig maltings. Your second day brings a private tour of Bruichladdich, a chance to gaze over the Sound of Jura from the Bunnahabhain and a behind the scenes peek at the independant Kilchoman. Each night on Islay there are plenty of options for eating, drinking and relaxing. There is an eating option for all budgets and tastes the whisky bars aren’t too bad either. Slainte Mhath, as they say in Gaelic. DAY 4 After a final hearty breakfast, you catch the morning ferry back to Kennacraig. Arriving on the mainland, you head to the loch-side town of Inveraray. This is the seat of the clan Campbell, home to the Loch Fyne Whisky shop and your stop for lunch. After lunch (and some last minute whisky shopping) your journey now hugs the shores of Loch Fyne and Loch Long before climbing up to the Rest and be Thankful pass for sweeping views. Then it is to the shores of Loch Lomond, .this is the last stop on your tour before crossing the River Clyde and into Scotland’s largest city of Glasgow. Some of our guests may be leaving the tour here so we may make a short stop in central Glasgow before returning to Edinburgh.