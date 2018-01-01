Welcome to Islay
Isle of Islay 4-Day Tour, Whisky Distilleries from Edinburgh
Travel from Edinburgh to Islay – the Inner Hebridean island known as ‘Queen of the Hebrides’ – and enjoy three nights in the town of Bowmore. Your accommodation is in one of the Bowmore Distillery Cottages – a collection of beautifully renovated 4-star holiday homes inside the distillery grounds. Your typical Scottish cottage has between 3 and 6 en-suite bedrooms, and a kitchen and lounge that you’ll share with other people on your tour. Meals are not included, but continental breakfast items (bread, milk and cereals) are provided, and you can use your kitchen to cook, whenever you wish.Throughout your tour, your guide will introduce you to many of the island’s famous whisky distilleries where you’ll learn how to nose and taste the distinctive malt whiskies, identifying the characteristics that make each one so unique. There’s more to life than a good malt though, and if Islay’s breathtaking scenery holds more appeal to you than its whisky, your guide will have alternative trips to offer, as well as the visits that are worked into your itinerary. All entrance fees and distillery tours are payable at your own expense.
Glasgow West End Whisky Tour
Glasgow's west end whisky tour is an experience where you will learn about the Scottish national drink from a different perspective. In our tour, we don't focus on production process or how whisky is made. Our main goal is to pass on the passion of whisky through a storytelling experience where cocktails, music, famous writers and films are the main subjects on the table. The tour starts at The Ben Nevis Whisky bar located in the area of Finnieston where you will be able to taste a dram from one of the smallest distilleries in Scotland. Here you will learn why this bar is so important for Glasgow's history, you will also learn about the Clydeside riot and how this event is directly related to the whisky industry as we know it today. Our second stop is also one of the most important whisky bars in the city. This place is famous for its great variety of whiskies (more than 400 bottles) and also because you can find the most expensive dram in town (£900 for a 35ml measure). In this bar, we will have a Speyside dram while discovering the three main factors that helped the whisky industry to kick off back in 19th century. The third stop is in one of our favourite bars in the west end which it's also a local hidden gem. The bar itself tells you the story of Charles Bukowski, famous American writer and social critic which was also a heavy whisky drinker addicted to women, sex and literature. In this place, we will have one of the greatest whisky cocktails ever invented while enjoying some great stories of the prohibition during the 1920's in America. Finally, we will take you to a bar with a distinctive character which is also very different from other traditional whisky bars in Glasgow. In this bar, we will give you a dram from the spiritual capital of Scotch (Islay). Whiskies from Islay are usually smoky and very intense. Enjoy our final dram while discovering how whisky has influenced famous musicians around the world, and some other curious and weird facts about the water of life. Come join us, relax and enjoy one of the best whisky tours that the city of Glasgow has to offer.
Islay, Whisky, Loch Lomond 4-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 Begin your tour by meeting your driver/guide on Edinburgh's most famous street, the Royal Mile at around 8:30am. Journey through Edinburgh's Old and New Towns before making your way to Glasglow. There, you will meet up with the rest of your group. Then, visit Glengoyne, often called Scotland's prettiest distillery. Please note that whiskey distillery fees are not included in this tour; It is suggested to budget £40 per person. Enjoy views of Loch Lomond from Tarbet, a quaint village, and take in the Highland scenery at the Rest and Be Thankful pass. Catch the ferry from Kennacraig to Islay. Your base for the next three days is the fishing village of Port Ellen. Day 2 Islay is the southern-most island of the Inner Hebrides, and is inhabited by just over 3,000 people. Recognize the warmth of the people immediately as you experience the Islay wave. Despite its small population, it is home to 8 distilleries. First, visit Bowmore to learn the paking of the perfect dram and try their single malt as you enjoy the views over Loch Indaal. Join tours of the Bruichladdich and Kilchoman distilleries in the afternoon. Kilchoman farm distillery, one of Scotland’s smallest, has every part of the distilling process on site. Day 3 One of the finest Celtic Crosses in Scotland can be found on Islay on the grounds of the Old Parish Church of Kildalton. Take a tour here in the morning before making your way to Ardbeg distillery. They have titled World Whiskey of the Year 4 times in the last 7 years, so this is an unmissable stop on your tour. Next, visit Lagavulin distillery and, finally, Laphroaig. This whiskey thrived in America during the Prohibition (1920-1933) where it's import was allowed because it was labelled a medicinal spirit due to its distinctive flavor. Day 4 Start your last day with a morning ferry crossing from Port Ellen to Kennacraig. Make the short drive to Loch Fyne at Tarbert for lunch. This lovely fishing village has delicious fresh seafood on offer around the harborside. Visit Kilmartin Glen to explore Dunadd Fort, where you can see some extraordinary features carved into the Iron Age structure here. Finally, visit Loch Lomond where your guide will ensure you get the best viewpoints of the UK’s largest loch. Then say goodbye as you return to your departure city by around 6pm.
4 Day Islay Whisky Tour from Edinburgh
DAY 1 Your first stop is Deanston Distillery, you will take a tour of the distillery. Heading north into the Highlands the landscape becomes more mountainous and your guide will tell the history and culture of this stunning part of Scotland. Passing Loch Awe with some great photo stops along the way, you will arrive in the Victorian town of Oban seafood capital of Scotland in time for lunch and some exploring. Your tour takes you to the ancient neolithic landscapes of Kilmartin Glen, some of which you will explore. It is then a short drive down the Kintyre Peninsula to Kennacraig where you will board the evening ferry to Islay, it allows for some beautiful views of the islands of Gigha, Jura and Islay. On arrival into Port Ellen or Port Askaig it is a short drive to Bowmore to check in to The Bowmore House for your 3 night stay. DAYS 2 & 3 With 2 full days to explore, there are plenty of options for sightseeing. These can include empty beaches, whitewashed villages, ancient sites, the Kildalton Cross, medieval strongholds, fresh seafood, local wildlife and traditional cultures. With only around 3000 people and 8 world class distilleries, the chances of finding a ‘wee dram’ on Islay are pretty good. The distillery and whisky experiences will give you an insight into Islay’s most famous export. Your day includes a warehouse experience at Lagavulin, lunch and a tour at Ardbeg and a look at the Laphroaig maltings. Your second day brings a private tour of Bruichladdich, a chance to gaze over the Sound of Jura from the Bunnahabhain and a behind the scenes peek at the independant Kilchoman. Each night on Islay there are plenty of options for eating, drinking and relaxing. There is an eating option for all budgets and tastes the whisky bars aren’t too bad either. Slainte Mhath, as they say in Gaelic. DAY 4 After a final hearty breakfast, you catch the morning ferry back to Kennacraig. Arriving on the mainland, you head to the loch-side town of Inveraray. This is the seat of the clan Campbell, home to the Loch Fyne Whisky shop and your stop for lunch. After lunch (and some last minute whisky shopping) your journey now hugs the shores of Loch Fyne and Loch Long before climbing up to the Rest and be Thankful pass for sweeping views. Then it is to the shores of Loch Lomond, .this is the last stop on your tour before crossing the River Clyde and into Scotland’s largest city of Glasgow. Some of our guests may be leaving the tour here so we may make a short stop in central Glasgow before returning to Edinburgh.