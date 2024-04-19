Summer is around the corner in the northern hemisphere, and the team at Lonely Planet is already making (or has made) their travel plans.

If you're wondering where to go and what to do this summer, why not follow one of our leads and discover a new destination or rediscover an old favorite? I, unlike my colleagues, have yet to make plans, so finding out where everyone else is going has lit a fire under me. Likewise, I hope these trip plans inspire you to make some of your own – and that you'll turn to Lonely Planet for help when plotting your next getaway.

Here are just some of the places the staff at Lonely Planet traveling this summer.

Canada

"I'm going to a backcountry lodge in Banff. It's only accessible by hiking in. I’ve wanted to do one of these for ages, so this is how I’m celebrating my 40th!" – Jessica Lockhart, Senior Editor, Oceania

Banff and Jasper National Parks have several rustic backcountry lodges surrounded by unparalleled scenery. Each lodge has its own unique setting, hosts and history, but all have simple amenities, minimal (or no) electricity and running water, and welcoming common spaces where travelers can gather to read, play cards or recount the day’s adventures. Advance bookings are key – prices may seem steep, but factor in the included home-cooked meals and freedom from setting up camp or worrying about weather and wildlife, and the cost suddenly becomes worth it.

Be dazzled by the sparkling waters of the Adriatic on a visit to Croatia © iStockphoto / Getty Images

Croatia

"I will be visiting Makarska Riviera, including Brela, Makarska, Tucepi and the island of Korčula. The trip is all about promoting Croatia’s great outdoors, so the itinerary includes kayaking, rafting, buggying and lots of hiking!" – Aoife Breslin, Publicity and Marketing Coordinator

Croatia’s tourism peaks between June and August, when the Adriatic’s warm waters charm countless visitors. It’s great fun, though afternoons are roasting hot, the lines at attractions are at their longest, and accommodation costs rise. Inland, temperatures are higher, but crowds are less noticeable. June is the quietest month of high season, but with clear skies, music festivals and the promise of early summer, it's a strong contender for Croatia’s best month.

Greece

"I'm going island hopping in Greece for four weeks in June. I'll be spending most of my time on Serifos (to start) as it's where the local Greeks holiday – doing a pottery class, vineyard tour, taking boats to secluded coves, going to cooking school and generally trying to be as fabulous as possible – with additional stays on Santorini and Paros. – Chris Zeiher, Senior Director of Trade Sales and Marketing

Greece is ancient sun-bleached ruins piercing blue skies, the balmy Aegean lapping an endless coastline and a culture alive with passionate music, wonderful cuisine and thrill-seeking activities. Summer is when most travelers choose to explore its countless islands, and June affords the longest days of sunshine, peaking in the second fortnight. It’s also an opportune time for your first, refreshing dip of the summer.

Savor the beautiful countryside and Mediterranean coastline on a summer trip to Tuscany © Umomos / Shutterstock

Italy

"I'm heading to Tuscany and the island of Elba." – Annie Greenberg, Creative Director

"We are doing a girls' trip to Tuscany." – Aly Yee, Senior Director

Tuscany escapes easy definition. The Apennines – Italy’s mountainous spine – slope into vineyard-covered rolling hills, which in turn fade into the Mediterranean coast. Late spring to early autumn is when most people visit Tuscany. It’s easy to understand why – days get longer and warmer, the countryside comes to life, outdoor dining opportunities abound, and festivals happen all around. The island of Elba comes to life during summer, and it’s worth booking accommodation well in advance if you plan to visit in the high season. Elba offers both great beaches and hiking opportunities along its Grande Traversata Elbana (GTE, Elba’s Great Crossing) trail.

Mexico

"I'm off to car-free Isla Holbox, Mexico for a relaxing beach getaway. I'm planning on horseback riding and wataflow therapy, which I've never done, but should be interesting." – Serina Patel, Marketing Manager

Isla Holbox (hol-bosh), meaning "black hole" in Mayan, lives up to its name – it's like a portal to one of Mexico’s last unspoiled tropical islands. Golf carts and bicycles serve as the main forms of transportation, and visitors will discover sandy streets, colorful Caribbean buildings, lazing, sun-drunk dogs, and sand so fine its texture is nearly clay. The greenish waters are a unique color from the mixing of ocean currents, and on land there's a mixing too: of locals and tourists, the latter hoping to escape the hubbub of Cancún.

The Alhambra palace complex is an unmissable stop on a visit to Granada in Spain © iStockphoto / Getty Images

Spain

"I'm heading to Granada, Spain for a week or so, maybe getting in Málaga too. This will be my second visit, so I'm hoping to take a more relaxed approach this time and also catch up with friends." – Alison Killilea, Production Support Editor

With serene Islamic architecture, monumental churches, old-school tapas bars and counterculture graffiti art, Granada is Spain’s cultured, creative southern city; a place with a storied past centering on the Alhambra, one of the world’s great human-made wonders. While Granada can be scorching in summer, the city of Málaga is deemed to have the best climate in the country, with about 3000 hours of sun a year – the most in all of Spain.

