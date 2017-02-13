Banff Gondola Ride Admission

Banff National Park draws millions of visitors, who arrive to experience the crisp mountain air and alpine waters of the Rocky Mountain wilderness. While there is no shortage of ways to explore the area, few options provide the opportunity to experience the dramatic scenery of the surrounding ridge lines like a trip to the top of Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. With this admission, board a fully enclosed 4-person cabin with large windows so you can enjoy the view on the 8-minute ride. It only gets better as you climb above the treetops to see soaring mountains above and flowing water below. The view that confronts you from the top of Sulphur Mountain is unlike any other in the park, with multiple mountain ranges disappearing toward the horizon and the valley spread out below you. At your leisure, you can stroll along the ridge line boardwalk to a national historic site, pausing for all the photo ops you wish.Each ride allots one hour and forty minutes at the top before your assigned time to descent back down.