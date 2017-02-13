Welcome to Banff Town
Nevertheless, wander 15 minutes in any direction and you're in wild country, a primeval food chain of bears, elk and wolves. Banff civilized? It's just a rumor.
Top experiences in Banff Town
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Banff Town activities
Mountain Lakes and Waterfalls Day Trip from Banff
This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery. Journey along the Bow Valley Parkway as you head for Emerald Lake. At Emerald Lake, enjoy a quick yet delightful lunch before making your way to Victoria Glacier, Moraine Lake, and the Valley of the Ten Peaks. As you cross the Great Divide into Yoho National Park via the scenic Kicking Horse Pass, stop at the Spiral Tunnels. Then it's on to the magnificent Yoho Valley and Takakkaw Falls before returning to Banff in the late afternoon. This tour is seasonal and only operates from June through to October.
Columbia Icefield with Glacier Skywalk from Banff
The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest accumulations of ice south of the Arctic Circle. The Icefields Parkway runs from Banff National Park into Jasper National Park and is one of the most scenic drives in Canada. Visit Lake Louise, the icon of the Canadian Rockies, before your spectacular journey along the Icefields Parkway. At Lake Louise stand on its emerald green shores with a picture perfect view of the Victoria Glacier. With photographic stops at Crowfoot Glacier and Peyto Lake, you head towards the impressive view at the Big Hill. On this guided tour learn about the unique ecosystem and the creation of the glaciers you experience on your way to the Columbia Icefield. After your ride on the all-terrain Ice Explorer, there is time to visit the Glacier Gallery, restaurant or gift shop at the Icefields Centre. Return to Banff in the late afternoon This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Banff City Sightseeing Tour
See spectacular scenery as you learn the history of the birthplace of Canada's Banff National Park. Find out what the beautiful Bow Valley has to offer during your stay. This morning excursion takes you up the mountain tops aboard the Banff Gondola. Whether from the 360-degree view deck or the 0.6-mile (1-km) boardwalk, you'll discover views to last a lifetime. Then along Tunnel Mountain Drive for views of Banff, Cascade Mountain, Mt Rundle and Bow Falls. Finally ending the day before heading back at Lake Minnewanka. This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through to October.
Banff Gondola Ride Admission
Banff National Park draws millions of visitors, who arrive to experience the crisp mountain air and alpine waters of the Rocky Mountain wilderness. While there is no shortage of ways to explore the area, few options provide the opportunity to experience the dramatic scenery of the surrounding ridge lines like a trip to the top of Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. With this admission, board a fully enclosed 4-person cabin with large windows so you can enjoy the view on the 8-minute ride. It only gets better as you climb above the treetops to see soaring mountains above and flowing water below. The view that confronts you from the top of Sulphur Mountain is unlike any other in the park, with multiple mountain ranges disappearing toward the horizon and the valley spread out below you. At your leisure, you can stroll along the ridge line boardwalk to a national historic site, pausing for all the photo ops you wish.Each ride allots one hour and forty minutes at the top before your assigned time to descent back down.
Evening Wildlife Safari
Departing from downtown Banff, this 2-hour wildlife tour takes you to Banff National Park to see local animals in their natural habitat. Traverse a variety of landscapes to see a range of animals such as deer, elk, sheep and bears, as they appear in the wilderness at dusk. Keep an eye out for wildlife from the comfort of your climate-controlled vehicle, with a guide on board to teach you about the animals and their habitats. You may also disembark for a closer look if deemed safe. You'll learn about the region's indigenous animals and discover the challenges of protecting these creatures and their habitats, leaving you with a greater understanding of and appreciation for Banff's natural beauty and wildlife. Please note: This tour is seasonal and only operates from April through to October.
Discover Grizzly Bears from Banff
Visit the orphaned grizzly bear Boo, as he romps and plays in his natural habitat at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Your guided sightseeing tour to the Grizzly Bear Refuge also includes stops at Emerald Lake, Takakkaw Falls and the Spiral Tunnels. Ride the enclosed gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort for an eagle's eye view of grizzly country and dine on a gourmet lunch at Canada's highest restaurant. Take an open-air chairlift ride up to the grizzly bear refuge to experience an up-close visit with Boo, the resident bear of the refuge. This tour is seasonal and only operates from June through to September.