City Sightseeing Malaga Hop On Hop Off Tour

With amazing views from the top of our open-top double-decker bus, strategically placed tour stops and an interesting on-board audio commentary, this truly is the best way to see the sights of Malaga! Birthplace of Picasso, Malaga boasts pretty streets, leafy boulevards and lush gardens. Hop-off at interesting spots like the Plaza de Toros Bull Ring - the oldest bulling in Spain, and the Castillo de Gibralfaro Castle which sits on Mount Gibralfaro. Here, you'll have amazing views of Malaga from higher ground - have your camera at the ready, it's the perfect spot for panoramic views of the city! Another point of interest along the route is the historic Plaza De La Merced, the birthplace of the iconic Picasso and home to the museum opened to honour Picasso's most impressive artwork. Over recent years, Plaza De La Merced has also become a popular tourist destination on the evenings for it's up-and-coming vibrant nightlife! If you're a fan of art, hop-off at the interesting Centro Pompidou Malaga at Stop 6. Since it's opening in 2015, the contemporary art museum attracts many tourists for its eye-catching colourful glass exterior and wonderful array of art exhibitions. Don't leave Malaga without relaxing on the wonderful beach at Stop 8 - soak up the sun as you take in the beautiful sea views! Along the Green Line, one of the most notable attractions to hop-off and explore is the Botanical Gardens at Stop 4. Take a stroll through this beautiful park and discover countless displays of plants and their botanical names - it's one of the most picturesque spots in Malaga! Red Line 1 Renfe Vialia 2 Centro de Arte Contemporáneo 3 Puerto / Alborania Museum 4 Plaza de la Marina 5 Paseo del Parque Auditorio 6 Centro Pompidou Málaga 7 Paseo de la Farola 8 Playa de la Malagueta 9 Plaza de Toros Bull Ring 10 Castillo de Gibralfaro Castle 11 Basílica de Sta. M. de la Victoria 12 Plaza de la Merced / Casa de Picasso 13 Museo Carmen Thyssen 14 Avenida Andalucía Green Line 1 Estación Autobuses 2 Renfe Vialia 3 Museo del Automóvil 4 Botanical Gardens 5 Malaga Football Museum The bus departs every 30 minutes from each stop. A full loop of the tour takes 80/90 minutes. Make the most of your experience with the Malaga Experience Card! This ticket includes a 24-hour hop on hop off ticket, plus countless value added extras, from free walking tours to attraction entry's to discounts at eateries! Please see Inclusions for a full list.