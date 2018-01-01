Welcome to Málaga
Come here for tapas washed down with sweet local wine, and stay in a creative boutique hotel sandwiched between a Roman amphitheatre, a Moorish fortress and the polychromatic Pompidou Centre, while you reflect on how eloquently Málaga has reinvented itself for the 21st century. Look out, Seville.
Top experiences in Málaga
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Málaga activities
Malaga Segway Tour
Meet your friendly guide and start with an orientation session to get familiar with your two-wheeled, electric, self-balancing Segway. Once you feel comfortable, you’ll follow your guide into the buzzing historical heart of the city. Glide through Constitution Square (Plaza Mayor), passing its bustling sidewalk cafes where Malagueños spill out onto the pavements. Hear of the square’s 15th-century history, and then continue to pedestrianized Larios Street where the city’s swanky shops are found. Pose for photos in front of Larios Monument -- an ornate 19th-century statue of Manuel Domingo Larios (the man who spearheaded Malaga’s urban development).See Museo Picasso with its pretty whitewashed façade, and then Picasso’s birthplace, while hearing tales and trivia about the man himself. Malaga oozes with arty history, and your guide will point out other notable highlights like Carmen Thyseen Museum, a gallery that showcases modern Spanish art inside Villalón Palace – a magnificent 16th-century building.Pass the famously lopsided-looking Malaga Cathedral, and then work your way through the side streets to hit Malaga Alcazaba – the city’s most important Moorish landmark. Considered one of the best-preserved Arab citadels in Spain, this palatial fortress was built on the grounds of a Roman town overlooking the city center. Soak up the views and see the recently excavated Roman amphitheater, just next to it.If you’re eager to see more and stay out on your Segway for longer, then upgrade to the 2-hour tour! After a short break, you’ll continue to Castillo de Gibralfaro to marvel at its castle ramparts and enjoy the finest views in the city! Glide back down into town and saunter along Malaga Promenade (Palmeral de las Sorpressas), admiring its neat little gardens that separate the town from the seafront. Both the 1-hour tour and 2-tour finish at the start point.
Malaga Bike Tour
Hop on a bicycle and take a guided small-group bike tour past the historical sights of Malaga. Meet your local guide and make your way through the narrow streets of the old Jewish and Arabic neighborhoods. Ride past the beautiful 11th-century Alcazaba, a former Muslim palace, the Roman Theater and the Cathedral of Malaga. See the interesting architecture of the Carmen Thyssen Malaga Museum, near the Sagrado Corazon (Sacred Heart Church).Next, tour Malaga's central market and stop to sample local delicacies (own expense) like jamón (dry-cured ham) or several types of cheese. Discover what daily life in Malaga is all about as you watch locals gather for drinks in bars and cafes near the market, and hear funny anecdotes from your guide about Picasso as you cycle past the painter's birthplace and the Picasso Museum.Continue your tour along Paseo del Parque, a botanical garden in central Malaga, located on the promenade. Feel the warm air as you cycle by the beautiful waterfront and take in views of the Mediterranean Sea and Malaga’s beach. Next, follow your guide along the Paseo del Parque, passing by the Malaga town hall and the Bank of Spain, toward La Malagueta, Malaga's bullring. On weekdays, enjoy a short guided tour of the bullring and learn about Spain's bullfighting tradition. Ride on the beach promenade to Malaga's modern port, from where you will get a beautiful view of the city's skyline, and then make your way back to your departure point.
City Sightseeing Malaga Hop On Hop Off Tour
With amazing views from the top of our open-top double-decker bus, strategically placed tour stops and an interesting on-board audio commentary, this truly is the best way to see the sights of Malaga! Birthplace of Picasso, Malaga boasts pretty streets, leafy boulevards and lush gardens. Hop-off at interesting spots like the Plaza de Toros Bull Ring - the oldest bulling in Spain, and the Castillo de Gibralfaro Castle which sits on Mount Gibralfaro. Here, you'll have amazing views of Malaga from higher ground - have your camera at the ready, it's the perfect spot for panoramic views of the city! Another point of interest along the route is the historic Plaza De La Merced, the birthplace of the iconic Picasso and home to the museum opened to honour Picasso's most impressive artwork. Over recent years, Plaza De La Merced has also become a popular tourist destination on the evenings for it's up-and-coming vibrant nightlife! If you're a fan of art, hop-off at the interesting Centro Pompidou Malaga at Stop 6. Since it's opening in 2015, the contemporary art museum attracts many tourists for its eye-catching colourful glass exterior and wonderful array of art exhibitions. Don't leave Malaga without relaxing on the wonderful beach at Stop 8 - soak up the sun as you take in the beautiful sea views! Along the Green Line, one of the most notable attractions to hop-off and explore is the Botanical Gardens at Stop 4. Take a stroll through this beautiful park and discover countless displays of plants and their botanical names - it's one of the most picturesque spots in Malaga! Red Line 1 Renfe Vialia 2 Centro de Arte Contemporáneo 3 Puerto / Alborania Museum 4 Plaza de la Marina 5 Paseo del Parque Auditorio 6 Centro Pompidou Málaga 7 Paseo de la Farola 8 Playa de la Malagueta 9 Plaza de Toros Bull Ring 10 Castillo de Gibralfaro Castle 11 Basílica de Sta. M. de la Victoria 12 Plaza de la Merced / Casa de Picasso 13 Museo Carmen Thyssen 14 Avenida Andalucía Green Line 1 Estación Autobuses 2 Renfe Vialia 3 Museo del Automóvil 4 Botanical Gardens 5 Malaga Football Museum The bus departs every 30 minutes from each stop. A full loop of the tour takes 80/90 minutes. Make the most of your experience with the Malaga Experience Card! This ticket includes a 24-hour hop on hop off ticket, plus countless value added extras, from free walking tours to attraction entry's to discounts at eateries! Please see Inclusions for a full list.
Gibraltar Sightseeing Day Trip from Malaga
After the approximate two-hour drive from Malaga on a comfortable coach, your day trip to Gibraltar starts with a sightseeing tour that takes in all the British territory’s sights. See the port of Gibraltar, the walled inner city and St Michael’s Cave, a dramatic natural grotto used as a venue for concerts, ballet and classical music performances.Then head to the famous Rock of Gibraltar, a tour highlight. The limestone rock stands about 1,400 feet high (425 meters) and has a long history – the ancient Romans and Greeks considered it one of the two Pillars of Hercules, which marked the edge of the ancient world.From the top, take in views of the Iberian Peninsula and across the Mediterranean to Morocco, and meet the locals -- the semi-wild troop of macaque monkeys, popularly known as Barbary apes. Legend says that the British won’t leave Gibraltar until the monkeys have left. Hang on to your belongings -- these cheeky little monkeys have been known to snatch and run!You’ll also have free time too have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense) and for shopping on Main Street, where prices are tax-free, the currency is the British pound and English brands like Marks & Spencer sell their wares. Hit the shops for British clothing and glassware, and pick up duty-free designs from international brands like Tommy Hilfiger and the Spanish brand Mango.
Malaga Airport (AGP) Shared Transfer to Costa del Sol Hotels
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Malaga accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Have the peace of mind knowing that once you have booked your transfer, you will find no hidden fees upon arrival. All flights are monitored, so if your flight is delayed, you will simply be booked onto the next available shuttle at no additional cost. It's that easy!Please note: Some Costa del Sol hotels are not easy to access. In this case, the shuttle will get you as close as possible to the front of your hotel. Transfers are available to centrally located hotels in the following towns: Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas Costa, Marbella, Puerto Banus, San Pedro and Estepona.
Morocco Day Trip from Malaga to Tangier
Your day trip to Tangier begins with a scenic drive from Malaga to the southern tip of Spain. Then board a high-speed ferry to travel across the Strait of Gibraltar to Morocco (45 to 60 minutes), where your journey will continue to the exciting Moroccan city of Tangier on a comfortable, air-conditioned coach.Your tour of Tangier starts with a panoramic sightseeing tour of the city, followed by a walking tour of the little souk, the medina (old quarter) and the kasbah (old fortress). Discover Morocco’s rich architecture, browse the spice markets, stop to see the snake charmer and visit one of the local bakeries to try some tasty bread (own expense).Then enjoy shopping at a typical bazaar, where you’ll see many types of carpets and handicrafts. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, and feast on traditional Moroccan food like couscous, tagine and other local delicacies. Be entertained with a performance by a Berber dancer. After lunch, make a short stop at Cape Spartel, where you can see the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea mix together, and then enjoy a sample of traditional mint tea and learn about the mint tea rituals. Next, stop by the white sand dunes that border the Atlantic. Here you have the option to ride a camel (own expense)! Alternatively, enjoy free time to explore the beautiful area.On your way back to the ferry, take in views of the Moroccan landscape, and then relax on the comfortable coach ride from the Spain port back to Malaga.Please note: The itinerary and schedule of this trip are subject to change from December to April due to ferry's timetables and the Ramadan holiday.