Mangrove Tunnels and Manatees Tour

Guests will meet their guide (Kayak Kyle) in front of the Ships Store at 525 Newport Dr Naples, FL 34114 five minutes prior to the tour start time. Here guests are asked to use the restrooms, purchase water or snacks and from there are expected to be water ready. From the Ships Store we will walk 100 yards to our dock slip and provide a 10 minute paddle lesson and safety talk at the docks. Once we launch from the dock slip guests will paddle approximately 30 minutes throughout the Manatee protection speed zone which surrounds the Manatee packed Faka-union canal. Once guests have found their kayaking rhythm and have had their fill of Manatees, the tour then takes a sharp turn into the numerous mangrove tunnels connected to the canal. Within these tunnels guests can expect to see multiple protected animals species including the American alligator, Roseate Spoonbill and the always curious river otter. After paddling one of many circular routes through the tunnels guests are unexpectedly dumped back into the Faca-union canal and will return back to the marina just in time for lunch!