Manatee Ecotour and Shelling Adventure
After checking in at the office in the lobby of the Port of the Islands Resort, located at 25000 Tamiami Trail East, Naples 34114, you'll depart for your 3-hour eco tour. Your US Coast Guard certified captain will bring you out to the harbor area where you can see manatees swimming around. From there you'll venture out to the Ten Thousand Islands which a labyrinth of mangroves and waterways. You'll travel down the the Faka Union Canal before entering the natural waterways of largest mangrove jungle in North America. You'll spot many tropical birds that migrate to this very unique ecosystem. Depending on Mother Nature, you'll are also likely see alligators and dolphins on the way to your shelling destination, Whitehorse Key. This pristine, white sandy beach is the perfect place to collect shells or simply wander about for thirty minutes. The return trip to Port of the Islands Marina will also be filled with wildlife viewings.
Cape Romano Boat Tour: Shelling and Sights from Marco Island
This boat guided eco-tour we take a short ride down to the world renowned site of Cape Romano. This 2 hour trip is designed for shelling and sight seeing of Cape Romano. On the way, we will teach you about the complex maze of mangroves that make up the 10,000 islands and its inhabitants. Many shorebirds will be seen and identified to make your trip not only informational but, fun for all age groups.
Naples Boat Tour and Backwater Fishing in Ten Thousand Islands
Depart Port of Islands at 8am and explore the diverse environment of Ten Thousand Islands. Set sail to the estuaries where manatees, alligators, dolphins, and many varieties of tropical birds make their home. Your captain will stop the boat at a deserted island called Whitehorse Key for about 30-minutes. Enjoy exploring the island and collecting shells on the beach. Try backwater fishing around the island before heading back to the port. Return to the port at approximately 12pm.
Private Half-Day Lake Trafford Fishing Trip
Choose a morning or afternoon departure, then make your way to Lake Trafford, a scenic lake near Naples, where you’ll meet a licensed captain and fishing guide with a modern, comfortable boat. You’re welcome to bring lunch and drinks along for the ride, and the boat’s cooler is stocked with ice and bottled water (no glass bottles are permitted on the lake). Beginning anglers can learn the basics of fishing with a rod and reel as the captain steers across the flat water, and even expert fishers can brush up on their advanced technique with a bit of local advice. Lake Trafford is home to crappie, bluegill, bass, and the readear sunfish, known locally as the shellcracker. Watch for the birds and alligators that can be spotted on the lush banks of Lake Trafford, and keep your camera at the ready for capturing wildlife. This 4-hour, private fishing tour concludes at Lake Trafford, and operates with a worry-free guarantee: “no fish, no pay.”
Marco Island Dolphin-Watching Tour
Dolphins are very prevalent in this area which is why we can guarantee that we will see dolphins! On the way, your captain will teach you about the complex maze of mangroves that make up the 10,000 islands and its inhabitants. Many shorebirds will be seen and identified to make your trip not only informational, but fun for all age groups. Ice, water and sunscreen are available at no additional charge. Caxambas marina is only a 10 minute drive from anywhere on Marco Island.
Mangrove Tunnels and Manatees Tour
Guests will meet their guide (Kayak Kyle) in front of the Ships Store at 525 Newport Dr Naples, FL 34114 five minutes prior to the tour start time. Here guests are asked to use the restrooms, purchase water or snacks and from there are expected to be water ready. From the Ships Store we will walk 100 yards to our dock slip and provide a 10 minute paddle lesson and safety talk at the docks. Once we launch from the dock slip guests will paddle approximately 30 minutes throughout the Manatee protection speed zone which surrounds the Manatee packed Faka-union canal. Once guests have found their kayaking rhythm and have had their fill of Manatees, the tour then takes a sharp turn into the numerous mangrove tunnels connected to the canal. Within these tunnels guests can expect to see multiple protected animals species including the American alligator, Roseate Spoonbill and the always curious river otter. After paddling one of many circular routes through the tunnels guests are unexpectedly dumped back into the Faca-union canal and will return back to the marina just in time for lunch!