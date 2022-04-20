Brela's best beach, Punta Rata is a gorgeous spit of pebbles and pines about 300m northwest of the town centre.
Brela
The longest and arguably the loveliest coastline in Dalmatia stretches through the holiday town of Brela. Six kilometres of pebble beaches curve around coves thickly forested with pine trees, where you can enjoy beautifully clear seas and fantastic sunsets. A shady promenade lined with bars and cafes winds around the coves, which spread out on both sides of the town. The best beach is Punta Rata, a gorgeous spit of pebbles and pines about 300m northwest of the town centre.
Explore Brela
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Brela.
See
Punta Rata
Brela's best beach, Punta Rata is a gorgeous spit of pebbles and pines about 300m northwest of the town centre.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Brela
