The longest and arguably the loveliest coastline in Dalmatia stretches through the holiday town of Brela. Six kilometres of pebble beaches curve around coves thickly forested with pine trees, where you can enjoy beautifully clear seas and fantastic sunsets. A shady promenade lined with bars and cafes winds around the coves, which spread out on both sides of the town. The best beach is Punta Rata, a gorgeous spit of pebbles and pines about 300m northwest of the town centre.