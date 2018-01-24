Welcome to Zürich
Much of the ancient centre, with its winding lanes and tall church steeples, has been kept lovingly intact. Yet Zürich has also wholeheartedly embraced contemporary trends, with the conversion of old factories into cultural centres and creative new living spaces. Nowhere is that clearer than in Züri-West, the epicentre of the city’s nightlife.
Zürich activities
Jungfraujoch: Top of Europe Day Trip from Zurich
Board a coach at the central Zurich bus terminal and savor the scenery as you drive 2 hours south through Switzerland's beautiful Bernese Oberland to Lauterbrunnen. Here you'll hop on a cogwheel train for a ride up the Alps via the Kleine Scheidegg mountain pass.Climb up, up, up, savoring views of the towering mountains around you, until you reach Jungfraujoch. You're officially at the highest train station in Europe, at an elevation of 11,333 feet (3,454 meters)! At the Top of Europe, experience a breathtaking panorama of the Swiss Alps enveloped in eternal snow and ice.Walk through the heart of a glacier in the Ice Palace, overlook the Aletsch Glacier (Europe's longest glacier) from the sweeping Sphinx Observatory and spot the snow-capped peaks of neighboring France and Italy beyond. Grab a drink or a bite to eat at the panoramic restaurant if you wish.After your time at Jungfraujoch, ride the cogwheel train back down to Lauterbrunnen, where your coach awaits for the 1-hour drive back to Zurich. Arrive at the Zurich bus terminal in the evening.
Mount Titlis Day Tour from Zurich
After morning pickup from the Sihlquai Bus Terminal, travel in a comfortable coach over the Albis Pass and along the shores of Lake Lucerne to reach the lovely city of Lucerne. Stretch your legs as your informative guide takes you on a brief walking tour of Lucerne’s major landmarks. Afterwards, enjoy approximately one hour of free time during which you can take a closer look at the famous Lion Monument, Kapellbrücke (Chapel Bridge), Rathaus (Town Hall) or the distinctive Culture and Congress Centre.Your coach tour continues to the idyllic mountain resort town of Engelberg in the Swiss Alps. Board Rotair, a rotating cable car, to travel to the summit of gorgeous Mt Titlis, central Switzerland’s highest mountain. As you ascend to 10,623 feet (3,238 meters), take in marvelous 360-degree views of the sparkling blue-tinged glacial landscape and capture photos of giant ice boulders and deep crevasses. And now that the new gondola system has been implemented, you will spend more time on top of Mount Titlis as the new ride takes you up in a shorter time!Reach the top of Mt Titlis -- where it’s snowy year-round -- and enjoy 1.5 hours to try a variety of fun activities. Visit the Ice Grotto, a long ice cave, and ride the Ice Flyer if weather permits, a thrilling chairlift that takes you closer to the ice crevasses. Try sliding down a snow slide in the Glacier Park and walk across Europe’s highest suspension bridge for more stunning views from Mt Titlis. Or, simply relax on the sun terrace or have lunch (own expense) in your choice of several restaurants. Your action-packed day trip to Mt Titlis concludes with drop-off at Sihlquai Bus Terminal in central Zurich at approximately 7pm. In winter, from December to March choose the Snow Experience option! Your adventure will start in Trübsee station. Slide down the hill on snow tubes and try skiing once in a lifetime on the beginner slopes – definitely a memorable experience you shouldn't miss. A Titlis Snow Park staff member will provide the equipment and supervise the activities.
Swiss Alps Tour: Jungfraujoch and Bernese Oberland from Zurich
Head to Sihlquai Bus Terminal near Zurich train station in the morning to meet your multilingual guide — who speaks English, Spanish and German — and board your luxury coach. Then, relax on the scenic drive through the Bernese Oberland countryside. You’ll feel as if you’ve entered a fairy tale as you stare at the sheer beauty of the white jagged mountains above Bern, a range known as the Bernese Alps. The scenery is truly mesmerizing, and it only gets better!Arrive about two hours later in Interlaken for a quick break. This famous town is situated between two lakes, Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, and serves as the main transport gateway to the region's mountains and lakes. Continue to the nearby village of Grindelwald, where you’ll board the cogwheel train for a spectacular 1.5-hour ride via the Kleine Scheidegg high mountain pass to Jungfraujoch, a famous mountain pass between the Mönch and Jungfrau peaks. You’ll be treated to stunning views of the world-famous triple peaks of Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau along the way.After your journey, disembark at Jungfraujoch, one of Europe's highest railway stations! Standing at an elevation of approximately 11,332 feet (3,454 meters), Jungfrauoch immerses you in an Alpine wonderland of ice, snow and rock. Follow your guide to the Top of Europe building, adjacent to the station accessible by an underground tunnel. At the lookout point, gaze down on the snowy peaks of Aletsch Glacier, spread out in front of you. Then, take the elevator to Sphinx Observatory for more incredible vistas from the terrace. Don't forget to walk through the tunnels of the Ice Palace, located in the heart of the glacier; it's an unforgettable experience!The Top of Europe has several restaurants where you can enjoy a meal or some refreshments (own expense). After your time here, board the train and descend down the mountains. Pass the ski resort of Wengen and disembark in Lauterbrunnen. Finally, reboard your coach for the return drive to Zurich.
Zurich City Highlights with Felsenegg Cable Car
Board a comfortable coach in central Zurich to begin your city tour. Your guide will talk about the city's history and point out landmarks including the castle-like Swiss National Museum, the financial district, and the Zurich Opera House. Enjoy a brief stop at the picturesque Lake Zurich, then move on to the university quarter with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) and Zurich's art museum.Take a stroll around Old Town (Altstadt) with your guide and see the houses of the guilds that once dominated the city's political and cultural life. Have your camera ready to take photos of the largest clock face in Europe -- located on St Peter's Church -- and the gorgeous stained-glass windows of Fraumünster Church designed by artist Marc Chagall. Travel along the 'Gold Coast' to Meilen, where you will board the ferry to cross Lake Zurich to Horgen. Continue your tour by traveling to Adliswil, where you'll take a cable car up 2,630 feet (800 meters) to Felsenegg, a popular vista point. Take in awe-inspiring views of the snow-capped Alps and the quaint towns along Lake Zurich. Your compact yet comprehensive tour of the highlights of Zurich and the surrounding countryside ends in central Zurich in the early evening.
Swiss Alps, Heidiland, Liechtenstein 1-Day Tour from Zurich
After first doing a city tour of Zurich we follow Lake Zurich to Rapperswil, the city of roses. We visit the picturesque Old Town and its medieval castle; you will also have some time at leisure here. Then after crossing the Ricken Pass with its panoramic views of the Alps we reach the lovely Toggenberg region whose pretty hill and valley scenery is perfect chocolate box material!In Vaduz, the capital of the tiny Principality of Liechtenstein you will have more time at leisure. A visit to the Post Office is recommended; the famous stamps from this tiny state are coveted worldwide by philatelists and amateur stamp lovers alike. And finally we arrive at Maienfeld, the setting for the Heidi stories. In the summer months you visit Heidi's village. A pleasant short walk leads to a collection of typical mountain houses, a village shop, and of course lots of little goats. Entry into the authentic Heidi House is optional. In wintertime, you'll visit the quaint Swiss village of Werdenberg instead.A beautiful trip back to Zurich along the banks of Lake Walen, guarded over majestically by the Churfirsten mountain range brings to a close this most nostalgic of Swiss tours.
Mount Pilatus Summer Day Trip from Zurich
Travel over Albis Pass and along the shores of Lake Lucerne until arriving in Lucerne. Disembark for a highlight tour of the city, stop for a scenic photo stop en route either at Lake Lucerne or Lion Monument and also Chapel Bridge and Jesuit Church. Afterwards you will have approximately one hour at your leisure to stroll Lucerne's beautiful Old Town. You'll then continue to Kriens and board a panoramic gondola and aerial cable car to the top of Mount Pilatus at 7000 feet (2132 meters). Enjoy an hour and a half at your leisure admiring breathtaking views over the surrounding mountains and lakes. Venture down the Dragon's Path and make the short hike to the summit before descending Mount Pilatus to Alpnachstad by cog-wheel railway. At a gradient of 48% it is the world's steepest! Your summer alpine adventures conclude with a picturesque boat ride across lovely Lake Lucerne before returning to Zurich where your tour ends. The Golden Roundtrip (ascent by aerial cable car, descent by cogwheel train, return to Lucerne by boat) operates between early May and late October. Between late October and mid-November the aerial cable car is under maintenance. In this case you will travel up and down Mt. Pilatus by cogwheel train. The boat on Lake Lucerne operates from early May until late October - if you are traveling when the boat is no longer in operation you will return to Lucerne by train and receive a complimentary lunch instead.