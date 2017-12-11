Welcome to Zermatt
Since the mid-19th century, Zermatt has starred among Switzerland’s glitziest resorts. British climber Edward Whymper reached the Matterhorn's summit in 1865 and plucky souls have come here ever since to climb: Theodore Roosevelt climbed the Matterhorn in 1881 and a 20-year-old Winston Churchill scaled Monte Rosa (4634m) in 1894. Today skiers cruise along well-kept pistes, spellbound by the scenery, while style-conscious darlings flash designer threads in the town's swish lounge bars. But all are smitten with the Matterhorn, an unfathomable monolith you can’t quite stop looking at.
Enjoy an incomparable experience at Europe’s highest mountain cableway station at an altitude of 12,739 feet (3,882 meters). With your single return ticket, catch the green-and-yellow electric bus from the outskirts of Zermatt to the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise valley base station.Here, ride the highest mountain cableway in Europe up to this scenic area, ascending in an 8-seater gondola on the newly extended Matterhorn Express, which offers direct travel from Zermatt via Furi to Trockener Steg and Schwarzsee without changes.After a journey of roughly 45 minutes, arrive at the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise at 12,739 feet (3,882 meters), and soak up the awesome mountain scenery, with its glaciers and year-round snow.Once here, enjoy a range of exciting experiences and attractions, from visiting the 360-degree viewing platform, cinema lounge, and underground Glacier Palace to snow tubing, all included in your entrance ticket.Highest Viewing Platform in the AlpsAscend further to the highest observation platform in the Alps. Take the lift to the summit built into the rock, and visit the observation deck to marvel at the 360-degree panoramas. The spectacular views make an indelible impression on all who experience them, and encompass 38 towering Alpine peaks, including the 13,123-foot (4,000-meter) peaks of the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps, and the mighty Jungfrau in all its splendor.The Glacier PalacePay a visit to the fascinating Glacier Palace, the highest of its kind in the world. Carved beneath the surface of the glacier, this stunning ice complex has been recently redesigned to give it a new look. Ride an elevator down to 49 feet (15 meters) below the glacier surface and take in the wonder of the natural world that awaits, from bizarre ice formations and glittering ice crystals to impressive ice sculptures, a walk-through crevasse, and a thrilling ice slide — an experience that will make any heart beat faster.Enjoy breaks on the hide-covered seats to fully take in the magical setting at your leisure. There’s even an event room here that offers a space for unique gatherings.Matterhorn Glacier Paradise Restaurant: the highest restaurant built to the low-energy MINERGIE-P® standardEnjoy your choice of authentic Swiss dishes, together with an Indian menu in summer — at the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise restaurant (own expense), or spend the night at the mountaineers’ hostel (own expense).Sustainability, energy-efficiency, and comfort are paramount here, which is why the restaurant has gained MINERGIE-P® certification: the highest building in the world constructed to this standard.
On this 4-day round-trip journey from Zurich, venture to Lucerne, Interlaken, Bern, Gruyères, Geneva and Zermatt by comfortable coach or minivan, depending on the size of your group. Overnight accommodation, buffet breakfasts and one dinner are included, and for all other meals, your guide can offer recommendations on local restaurants and cafés.
In the morning we start our journey from Lake Maggiore and make our way through the Ossola Valley before climbing into the Alps over the Simplon Pass. The highest point of the pass is the Belvedere panoramic viewpoint and is where we make our comfort stop. From there you can see 360° views of the Swiss and Italian Alps. Descending the Simplon Pass towards Brig we continue our scenic journey along the Matter Valley towards Taesch and finally Zermatt.Zermatt is pedestrianised so in the village of Taesch we leave the tour bus and take you up to Zermatt on the rack and pinion railway (included). Zermatt itself is at 5,315ft above sea level and is surrounded by some of the most famous peaks in the Alps: the Matterhorn, Monte Rosa, the Gornergrat and no less than twelve “4,000’s” – peaks over 4,000m.Zermatt is a typcal, picturesque Swiss Alpine village and you can spend your free time simply exploring the village, or enjoying a journey up to the Sunnegga plateau on the Mountain Metro (optional). Have a look around the Zermatlantis Matterhon Museum (optional) and don't forget to taste some of the local food! (meals are not included). All whilst enjoying views of one of the most well-known mountains in the Alps: the Matterhorn. In the afternoon we retrace our journey back over the Simplon Pass (with comfort stop) and down towards Lake Maggiore.
Start your 4-day journey in Lucerne and venture to Interlaken, Bern, Gruyères, Geneva, Zermatt and Zurich. Travel by comfortable coach or minivan, depending on the size of your group. Overnight accommodation in 3- and 4-star hotels is included, as well as buffet breakfasts and one dinner; for all other meals, your guide can offer suggestions on local restaurants.
The best view of the MatterhornNot only the view from Rothorn is spectacular, also the way up to the second highest spot in Zermatt is:You start your Matterhorn experience in Zermatt with the fastest underground funicular of Switzerland, the Sunnegga underground funicular. In 4.5 minutes only, you will reach one of the most beautiful spots in Zermatt, Sunnegga station. The first Matterhorn selfie on the Sunnegga restaurant terrace is a must. After a 7 minutes journey, in a 8-seat gondola, with a superb view of the Matterhorn up to Blauherd, the last transportation awaits you. Soaring up to 3,103 metres (10,180 ft), cable cars for 150 passengers carry you to the spot with the most spectacular view of the Matterhorn - the Rothorn. A special item of interest up here is the themed hiking trail “Peak Collection” around the restaurant Rothorn. This special outdoor exhibition of 18 sculptures will connect you on an artistic level with the Alpine world of Zermatt and its many tales.Zermatt’s most beautiful mountain lakeThe Stellisee lake at 2,537 metres (8,323 ft) is the most-photographed lake in Zermatt. For sure, you have already marveled yourself at a photo of the Stellisee, capturing the fascinating reflection of the Matterhorn. From Blauherd, you can reach the idyllic Stellisee in about 20 minutes.Famous flower trailThe famous flower trail also starts at Blauherd. This unique hike offers an unparalleled diversity of flowering plants. Your excursioncan be ideally combined with a break at Stellisee lake or the sunrise ride.Fascinating themed hiking trails in ZermattHiking relieves you from stress and frees your body and mind. In Zermatt, you go one step further, with themed hiking trails that offer fascinating insights into the alpine world. Let yourself be enchanted by the beauties of nature that surround Zermatt and experience the alpine world from a new perspective. The huge variety of subjects waiting to be explored will fascinate you. The theme posts are not only informative but also an artistic beauty. Pack your bags and start discovering.
Day 1 Individual transfer by train from Zurich to Zermatt. Short walk to the hotel and check in. Zermatt lies at the foot of the Matterhorn. The town’s tourist development is closely linked to what is most probably the world’s most famous mountain. Zermatt is a car-free zone, has preserved its original character and offers nearly unlimited possibilities as far as excursions are concerned. Overnight in Zermatt. Day 2 Today you take the world famous Glacier Express for a thrilling ride in panoramic carriages to St. Moritz. Take in some of the most dramatic scenery that Switzerland has to offer. The journey is accompanied by a commentary via complimentary headphones that explains the amazing engineering feat entailed in overcoming extreme altitude variations by train. Arrival in St. Moritz, the world famous holiday resort. Overnight in St. Moritz. Day 3 Individual return journey to Zurich.