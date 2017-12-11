Matterhorn Glacier Paradise Entrance Ticket

Enjoy an incomparable experience at Europe’s highest mountain cableway station at an altitude of 12,739 feet (3,882 meters). With your single return ticket, catch the green-and-yellow electric bus from the outskirts of Zermatt to the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise valley base station.Here, ride the highest mountain cableway in Europe up to this scenic area, ascending in an 8-seater gondola on the newly extended Matterhorn Express, which offers direct travel from Zermatt via Furi to Trockener Steg and Schwarzsee without changes.After a journey of roughly 45 minutes, arrive at the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise at 12,739 feet (3,882 meters), and soak up the awesome mountain scenery, with its glaciers and year-round snow.Once here, enjoy a range of exciting experiences and attractions, from visiting the 360-degree viewing platform, cinema lounge, and underground Glacier Palace to snow tubing, all included in your entrance ticket.Highest Viewing Platform in the AlpsAscend further to the highest observation platform in the Alps. Take the lift to the summit built into the rock, and visit the observation deck to marvel at the 360-degree panoramas. The spectacular views make an indelible impression on all who experience them, and encompass 38 towering Alpine peaks, including the 13,123-foot (4,000-meter) peaks of the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps, and the mighty Jungfrau in all its splendor.The Glacier PalacePay a visit to the fascinating Glacier Palace, the highest of its kind in the world. Carved beneath the surface of the glacier, this stunning ice complex has been recently redesigned to give it a new look. Ride an elevator down to 49 feet (15 meters) below the glacier surface and take in the wonder of the natural world that awaits, from bizarre ice formations and glittering ice crystals to impressive ice sculptures, a walk-through crevasse, and a thrilling ice slide — an experience that will make any heart beat faster.Enjoy breaks on the hide-covered seats to fully take in the magical setting at your leisure. There’s even an event room here that offers a space for unique gatherings.Matterhorn Glacier Paradise Restaurant: the highest restaurant built to the low-energy MINERGIE-P® standardEnjoy your choice of authentic Swiss dishes, together with an Indian menu in summer — at the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise restaurant (own expense), or spend the night at the mountaineers’ hostel (own expense).Sustainability, energy-efficiency, and comfort are paramount here, which is why the restaurant has gained MINERGIE-P® certification: the highest building in the world constructed to this standard.