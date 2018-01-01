Boat Assisted Kayak Eco Tour (ENP)

Get the ultimate experience of the Florida Everglades on this fun, exciting eco-adventure by boat, kayak and foot! Your tour is led by an experienced naturalist who is certified by the national park and licensed by the US Coast Guard. Throughout your tour, your guide will teach you all about the history of the area, as well as the wildlife and diverse vegetation. Begin your tour with a boat ride through some of the most beautiful and remote areas of the Everglades National Park. Once you arrive at your destination, receive a brief safety instruction before getting into your kayak (no experience required) and exploring the area up close. Paddle your way to Barrier Island Beach, a remote beach seldom visited by others. Here, take a guided walking tour of the area and see the wrack lines, shallow tidal zones, dunes, uniquely adapted plants, mangrove swamps and many different invertebrate species. Your guide will tailor the tour according to the group’s interests and the day’s environmental conditions. You may encounter a wide array of the park’s wildlife including manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, bald eagles, ospreys, herons, egrets, roseate spoonbills and more!After your hike on the beach, get back into your kayak and paddle back to the boat for your return journey.