When you watch anhinga flexing their wings before breaking into a corkscrew dive, or the slow, rhythmic flap of a great blue heron gliding over its domain, or the shimmer of sunlight on miles of untrammeled saw grass as it sets behind hunkering cypress domes, you’ll get a glimpse of this park's quiet majesty. In a nation where natural beauty is measured by its capacity for drama, the Everglades subtly, contentedly flows on.
Florida Everglades 1-Hour Private Airboat Tour, Wildlife Park
This private, reservation-only tour includes an extended 60-minute airboat tour in a customized airboat, specially designed for smaller groups. Sawgrass Recreation Park, where your tour departs from, is an easy 25-minute drive from Ft Lauderdale.Zipping over the Florida Everglades at speeds of up to 40 miles (64 km) an hour, your 60-minute private airboat tour includes wildlife spotting and entertaining stories from your experienced captain. Hear tall tales and true of the Seminole who lived in this wilderness, and of the panthers who shared their home.Then it’s on to the exciting Exhibit areas back at the park to meet the Everglades’ panthers, leopards, Florida gators, turtles, iguanas and other native wildlife for yourself, and learn about the care of these endangered animals. Plus you even get to hold a baby alligator, if you dare!For the most in-depth and personal experience, take a small group private tour of the Florida Everglades’ and its unique subtropical ecosystem and animals.Important Note: Pricing is based on a per person basis; regardless of number of people booking, you are buying out the whole boat for your private tour ($302.49)
Shark Valley Everglades Guided Tram Tour
After arriving at the park at your chosen time, you will board the tram for a 2-hour tour through the Shark Valley section of Everglades National Park. Led by park trained naturalists, your guides will give you insight into the ecosystem as a whole and will also help point out some of the hidden aspects which help to make this a world renown wetlands. The open vehicles allows you to view wildlife within the Sawgrass prairies on either side of the tram.At the half-way point of the tour, a 45-foot high observation deck gives you an opportunity to enjoy the tranquil vistas of the Everglades, extending outward 20-miles in all directions. A gradual ramp provides easy access to the observation tower deck, and every part of the ramp and deck provide chances to view something different.
Boat Assisted Kayak Eco Tour (ENP)
Get the ultimate experience of the Florida Everglades on this fun, exciting eco-adventure by boat, kayak and foot! Your tour is led by an experienced naturalist who is certified by the national park and licensed by the US Coast Guard. Throughout your tour, your guide will teach you all about the history of the area, as well as the wildlife and diverse vegetation. Begin your tour with a boat ride through some of the most beautiful and remote areas of the Everglades National Park. Once you arrive at your destination, receive a brief safety instruction before getting into your kayak (no experience required) and exploring the area up close. Paddle your way to Barrier Island Beach, a remote beach seldom visited by others. Here, take a guided walking tour of the area and see the wrack lines, shallow tidal zones, dunes, uniquely adapted plants, mangrove swamps and many different invertebrate species. Your guide will tailor the tour according to the group’s interests and the day’s environmental conditions. You may encounter a wide array of the park’s wildlife including manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, bald eagles, ospreys, herons, egrets, roseate spoonbills and more!After your hike on the beach, get back into your kayak and paddle back to the boat for your return journey.
Everglades National Park Mangrove Tunnel Kayak Eco-Tour
Located just a 1.5-hour drive south of Fort Myers lie the incredible Florida Everglades. On this 3.5-hour eco-tour, enjoy a kayak adventure through the lush mangrove tunnels and discover the area’s diverse ecosystem.Your tour will begin with a brief introduction on how to maneuver your single-person kayak (no experience required). Once you feel comfortable with the kayak, paddle down the lake and arrive at a narrow entryway, where the mangrove tunnels form a canopy approximately 10 feet (3 meters) overhead. This is one of the largest mangrove forests in North America!Follow your naturalist guide as you explore the vast and varied ecosystem and keep your eyes out for herons, egrets, ducks, spoonbills, alligators, otters and a variety of fish species. Along the way, your guide will provide an interesting, informative overview of the area and its incredible ecosystem.
Everglades Tour, Airboat, Wildlife Exhibit and Miami Transport
After you are picked up at your Miami Beach or Downtown hotel, you will arrive at the Everglades National Park what is known for its vast wildlife. Hundreds of bird species, many of which are on the endangered or threatened list, reside here. The marine life is part of the main attraction with more than 200,000 alligators. American crocodiles also frequent the area, as well as local fish. Get ready for the ride of your life, 30 minutes of airboat tour beginning winding down the canal, providing plenty of photo ops to catch wildlife in their natural habitat. Experienced guides offer tips to ensure you spot large and small alligators, as well as soft-shelled turtles and birds you won’t find anywhere else. Keep your camera ready!After the ride, join us for the alligator and wildlife exhibits and learn about the barehanded technique that was used by the Seminole Indians to capture alligators.The tour ends with a relaxing ride back to your hotel.
Everglades National Park Guided Walk With Birding, Photography
After a relaxing, scenic 1.5-hour drive from Fort Myers, arrive at the Florida Everglades National Park. Begin your small-group tour with a leisurely powerboat ride through the park with your guide. The boat is limited to six passengers and features comfortable seating and a large, stable platform for great bird watching and photo opportunities.After, explore the beautiful Ten Thousand Islands on an interpretive nature tour. Learn about the area’s rich heritage and culture, as well as its unique ecosystems, as your guide points out surrounding wildlife such as manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, bald eagles, herons, pelicans, alligators and numerous species of fish and shore birds. Many species in the area are seasonal and inhabit various areas in different environmental conditions, so the tour will adapt according to the season. You are encouraged to bring your own lunch and refreshments to enjoy on the boat.