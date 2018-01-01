Split Day Trip from Makarska Riviera

Start your trip from Makarska in the air-conditioned mini bus. At the beginning of the trip, the driver will give you a brochure about the history of Split and the map of the old town. The coastal drive is 1 hour to Split.On your way, you will pass through Omis city, Omis is a small town in the heart of Dalmatia, at the mouth of the Cetina river. It is known by the pirates who, during the 12th and 13th centuries, led attacks on merchant ships of the powerful Venice, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Split. Continue your way traveling through the beautiful and rich Croatian coast and see little towns full of charm.The minibus will then leave you near the old town of Split and you will have 4 hours free time to visit this beautiful town. In case that you booked the trip with a guide, the guide will wait for you in Split where the minibus leaves you. See why Diocletian palace is UNESCO-protected world heritage monument and why many people are coming back in Split every year. Do not miss the Croatian National Theatre in Split and take walk through beautiful green parks. The driver will wait for you at the same place where he left you and drive you back.