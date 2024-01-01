Town Beach

Makarska

Makarska's long, pebbly town beach stretches from the Sveti Petar park northwest along the bay. It's lined with hotels, ice-cream shops and beachy stalls.

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    19.37 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    24.42 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • x-default

    St Mark’s Cathedral

    24.03 MILES

    Dominating the little square at Korčula's heart is this magnificent 15th-century cathedral, built from Korčula limestone in a Gothic-Renaissance style by…

  • Vidova Gora

    Vidova Gora

    19.9 MILES

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

  • Supetar Cemetery

    Supetar Cemetery

    24.31 MILES

    An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović…

  • Dubovica

    Dubovica

    26.37 MILES

    This gorgeous grin of beach has a tiny cluster of stone houses and a couple of cafe-bars. The juxtaposition of the white pebbles alongside the brilliant…

  • City Defences

    City Defences

    24.09 MILES

    Korčula’s towers and remaining city walls look particularly striking when approached from the sea, their presence warning pirates the town would be no…

  • Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

    Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

    18.12 MILES

    Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…

Nearby Makarska attractions

1. Makarska Municipal Museum

0.23 MILES

Kill time on a rainy day tracing the town’s history by checking out this collection of photos, old stones and nautical relics.

2. Franciscan Monastery & Shell Museum

0.59 MILES

There's a huge contemporary mosaic in the apse of the monastery's church and a well-presented shell museum tucked around the back (enter from Alkarska),…

3. Buba

0.8 MILES

For a party atmosphere, head past the town beach to Buba beach, near the Hotel Rivijera, where music pumps all day during summer.

4. Nugal

1.64 MILES

This lovely, rocky stretch lies southeast of Makarska; it's popular with nudists.

5. Kotišina Botanical Garden

1.69 MILES

Just up from the village of Kotišina, this isn't a traditional botanical garden – more a wild, 16.5-hectare expanse of mountainside filled with well…

6. Biokovo Nature Park

4.36 MILES

The limestone Biokovo massif offers wonderful hiking opportunities. If you’re hiking independently, you have to enter the park at the beginning of…

7. Punta Rata

6.73 MILES

Brela's best beach, Punta Rata is a gorgeous spit of pebbles and pines about 300m northwest of the town centre.

8. Dominican Monastery

17.7 MILES

Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…