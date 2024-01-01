Makarska's long, pebbly town beach stretches from the Sveti Petar park northwest along the bay. It's lined with hotels, ice-cream shops and beachy stalls.
Town Beach
Makarska
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.37 MILES
Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…
24.42 MILES
Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…
24.03 MILES
Dominating the little square at Korčula's heart is this magnificent 15th-century cathedral, built from Korčula limestone in a Gothic-Renaissance style by…
19.9 MILES
At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…
24.31 MILES
An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović…
26.37 MILES
This gorgeous grin of beach has a tiny cluster of stone houses and a couple of cafe-bars. The juxtaposition of the white pebbles alongside the brilliant…
24.09 MILES
Korčula’s towers and remaining city walls look particularly striking when approached from the sea, their presence warning pirates the town would be no…
Branislav Dešković Art Gallery
18.12 MILES
Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…
Nearby Makarska attractions
0.23 MILES
Kill time on a rainy day tracing the town’s history by checking out this collection of photos, old stones and nautical relics.
2. Franciscan Monastery & Shell Museum
0.59 MILES
There's a huge contemporary mosaic in the apse of the monastery's church and a well-presented shell museum tucked around the back (enter from Alkarska),…
0.8 MILES
For a party atmosphere, head past the town beach to Buba beach, near the Hotel Rivijera, where music pumps all day during summer.
1.64 MILES
This lovely, rocky stretch lies southeast of Makarska; it's popular with nudists.
1.69 MILES
Just up from the village of Kotišina, this isn't a traditional botanical garden – more a wild, 16.5-hectare expanse of mountainside filled with well…
4.36 MILES
The limestone Biokovo massif offers wonderful hiking opportunities. If you’re hiking independently, you have to enter the park at the beginning of…
6.73 MILES
Brela's best beach, Punta Rata is a gorgeous spit of pebbles and pines about 300m northwest of the town centre.
17.7 MILES
Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…