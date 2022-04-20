Makarska

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Makarska, Biokovo Mountain, Makarska Riviera, Dalmatia, Croatia, Europe

Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Overview

Makarska is a beach resort with a spectacular natural setting, backed by the glorious Biokovo mountain range. While the outskirts are a little shabby, there's a lovely long waterfront promenade and a pretty limestone centre that turns peachy orange at sunset. Active types base themselves here to take advantage of the nearby hiking, climbing, paragliding, mountain biking, windsurfing and swimming opportunities, and the good transport connections.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Franciscan Monastery & Shell Museum

    Franciscan Monastery & Shell Museum

    Makarska

    There's a huge contemporary mosaic in the apse of the monastery's church and a well-presented shell museum tucked around the back (enter from Alkarska),…

  • Buba

    Buba

    Makarska

    For a party atmosphere, head past the town beach to Buba beach, near the Hotel Rivijera, where music pumps all day during summer.

  • Town Beach

    Town Beach

    Makarska

    Makarska's long, pebbly town beach stretches from the Sveti Petar park northwest along the bay. It's lined with hotels, ice-cream shops and beachy stalls.

  • Makarska Municipal Museum

    Makarska Municipal Museum

    Makarska

    Kill time on a rainy day tracing the town’s history by checking out this collection of photos, old stones and nautical relics.

  • Nugal

    Nugal

    Makarska

    This lovely, rocky stretch lies southeast of Makarska; it's popular with nudists.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Makarska with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Makarska