Makarska is a beach resort with a spectacular natural setting, backed by the glorious Biokovo mountain range. While the outskirts are a little shabby, there's a lovely long waterfront promenade and a pretty limestone centre that turns peachy orange at sunset. Active types base themselves here to take advantage of the nearby hiking, climbing, paragliding, mountain biking, windsurfing and swimming opportunities, and the good transport connections.
Franciscan Monastery & Shell Museum
Makarska
There's a huge contemporary mosaic in the apse of the monastery's church and a well-presented shell museum tucked around the back (enter from Alkarska),…
Makarska
For a party atmosphere, head past the town beach to Buba beach, near the Hotel Rivijera, where music pumps all day during summer.
Makarska
Makarska's long, pebbly town beach stretches from the Sveti Petar park northwest along the bay. It's lined with hotels, ice-cream shops and beachy stalls.
Makarska
Kill time on a rainy day tracing the town’s history by checking out this collection of photos, old stones and nautical relics.
Makarska
This lovely, rocky stretch lies southeast of Makarska; it's popular with nudists.
