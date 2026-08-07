A perfect day in London

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My best mate recently visited London on a whirlwind Europe trip, and while I’d never recommend spending just one day in the city (in fact, a week isn’t long enough to see London properly), I can understand that time and cost can play a major role in these decisions.

So with these constraints in mind, here is an itinerary for a perfect day that hits some of London’s most popular sights while still giving you time to wander and take in the city’s smaller street-level details.

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Breakfast by the Thames

The Thames river looking towards Tower Bridge. Sven Hansche/Shutterstock

No matter where you’re staying, you can easily get to London Bridge (no doubt you’ve heard the story of how the old London Bridge ended up in Arizona), where this itinerary kicks off. The earlier you start the day, the better.

Begin by the Thames, which is going to feature a lot in this itinerary – it is the original lifeblood of London after all. First stop: Tower Bridge. If you want a proper sit-down breakfast around here, a couple of upmarket chains like Coppa Club and The Ivy have views of the bridge, but we’ll grab a cardamom bun and take-away coffee from WatchHouse, which is in a former warehouse, and consume them on our way.

Morning sightseeing

Big Ben. Tomas Marek/Shutterstock

Take some photos while crossing the iconic Tower Bridge on foot, making sure to arrive at the Tower of London – one of the city's must-see royal palaces – for its 9am opening. Book ahead on the Historic Royal Palaces website (don’t be fooled by the first booking sites that come up on a Google search).

After a run-through of 1000 years of gruesome royal history in under 2 hours, you’ll be ready for a sit-down, so head for the Thames Clipper at Tower Pier. Jump on the next catamaran ferry sailing west to Westminster Pier. You’ll pass riverside landmarks like Shakespeare’s Globe, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Tate Modern, the brutalist Southbank Centre and the London Eye (you’ll walk some of this route later).

Now you’re at another palace, Westminster, where the Houses of Parliament meet to debate and make laws. Big Ben is inside the Elizabeth Tower. There’s a red phone box opposite Parliament Square to take a classic London shot. The statues around the square are worth a look; the first woman was added in 2018 – suffragist Millicent Fawcett.

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If you don’t have tickets booked to pop into Westminster Abbey, examine the facade from the outside. Next, politics nerds will want to peer through the gates to 10 Downing Street on your way up to Trafalgar Square.

Lunch overlooking rooftops

It’s time to eat lunch, and since you’re on the edge of the West End, there’s no end of choices in every budget. As this is one special day in London, I suggest splurging a little. The Portrait Restaurant by Richard Corrigan serves British haute cuisine with views, and the set-price three-course lunch menu is £39, which is a decent value for central London even if the dishes are not huge.

Get your art museum fix

The National Gallery. Mistervlad/Shutterstock

Suitably refueled, fit some art in with a quick tour through the highlights of the National Gallery or the National Portrait Gallery (or both). Replenished by both food and culture, you can get walking again and soak up the city's vibe.

Wander historic streets

Meander your way to Covent Garden Piazza for boutique and big-name brand shopping, plus independent traders selling niche souvenirs from market stalls. Buskers regale shoppers, and the cobblestone streets add to the sense of history and place. The London Transport Museum is a good spot for kids and transportation enthusiasts. It also has a nice gift shop.

However, I recommend pushing on to Bloomsbury with a 15-minute walk via Seven Dials to the British Museum. The institution is a little controversial given its refusal to return the Parthenon marbles to Athens, but with many of the world’s treasures under one roof, it’s pretty amazing to visit. If it’s peak tourism season, book your free entry to avoid the queue; you’ll be prompted to donate, although it’s not essential.

After an hour or so here, you’re due for a rest, so either get a pint at the Museum Tavern opposite and admire the etched glass, lead lighting and woodwork of this historic watering hole, or order a coffee at the St. John cafe courtyard next to the London Review of Books (open until 6.30pm – maybe add some London novels to your hand luggage).

Street food for dinner

Leicester Square. IR Stone/Shutterstock

If money is no object come dinnertime, London’s your town. You'll find the finest dining west, and top restaurants like Sketch, Bonheur and Core by Clare Smyth will help you part with £300-plus per diner for a top culinary experience.

Soho is the spot for small-plates-style eating at shop-sized wine bars that spill out onto the street, even in winter. This is definitely a vibe, with many to choose from – Bar Crispin is a good shout.

Given you’re probably tired and spent big on sights, shopping and lunch, I’m going to take you for an inexpensive, cheerful and quick Yorkshire Burrito from the food hall on Leicester Square. Wrap your mouth around a giant Yorkshire pudding with either roast beef, chicken or cauliflower cheese, along with roasted potatoes, vegetables and stuffing, all wrapped up like a burrito and dripping with gravy. Trust me.

Theater time

Shakespeare's Globe. Doug McKinlay/Lonely Planet

The sun is setting, but there is still time. London’s nightlife includes everything from experimental jazz to secret drum ’n’ bass raves in ex-industrial warehouses; anything is on offer.

If it’s a musical or play you’re after, the West End will deliver. Check out Today Tix for an overview of what’s on, including last-minute rush tickets: Heathers, Hamilton, Hadestown – you name it.

But for a London night like no other, it has to be Shakepeare’s Globe. If jet lag overcomes you, there’s no shame in leaving at intermission – we all know how most of Shakespeare’s plays end: in death or marriage.

The theater is a good 40-minute walk from Leicester Square, across the Thames at Embankment, past plane trees festooned with twinkling lights, booksellers hawking secondhand books and locals skateboarding under Southbank. Take a beat to soak up the excitement of London as day turns to night.

A nightcap

For those with the stamina, a late-night cocktail at Lyaness at the Sea Containers building after the theater is a chance to say a final goodbye to London, the Thames and the lit-up dome of St Paul’s Cathedral, which you’ll have to visit when you come back. That and so much more.