When it comes to food, London's West End district in the city center doesn’t have the best reputation. Popular with tourists due to the big attractions scattered around the area and packed with major theatre productions, locals tend to associate it with overpriced and underseasoned food that you grab on the go. But I disagree.

There are nine million Londoners, one-third of whom were born outside the UK. Thousands travel into the West End daily to work and play and they’ve got to eat somewhere. My immigrant parents recognised this simple fact and in the 1980s, we opened a Chinese takeaway in Covent Garden.

On weekends we would exchange meals with neighboring Indian and Caribbean restaurants, and we routinely held all our big family gatherings in Chinatown. When Christmas rolled around, Mom would splurge on dinner at a fancy hotel to ensure the most picturesque family photos.

Admittedly, the West End is not the most budget-friendly part of London. After all, it's home to the city's poshest neighborhoods, most iconic attractions, museums and theaters. I’ve fine-dined and partied across the city for decades, thanks to TopTable deals (aka the 2000s' Groupon), media invitations when I worked in television, and opting out of a pension plan completely (not recommended).

All this personal experience has given me a shortlist of tried-and-tested spots, so visiting friends never find themselves eating at chain restaurants in Leicester Square or tourist traps by Buckingham Palace. These are my favorite places to eat in the West End right now.

Left: Rondo's farm-fresh eggs served Shakshuka-style. Rebbeca Hope Right: Rondo, London

1. Relax with a peaceful Full English or eggs and oats at Rondo

If I’m alone and catching up on work, then I’ll go to The Hoxton, Holborn for Rondo, their lobby restaurant. It’s a nice spot to remain undisturbed, so bring a book and enjoy the morning at leisure. The Full English breakfast is so filling I’ll usually skip lunch. If you'd rather have something lighter, go for their organic porridge with banana and agave or their farm-fresh eggs with sourdough toast.

How to get it: Rondo opens at 7am and walk-ins are welcome.

2. Enjoy the breakfast of champions at The Riding House Café

My favorite place for breakfast with company is The Riding House Café. They have three casual-chic outposts, including Fitzrovia (tube stop: Oxford Circus). If I’m feeling indulgent I’ll do the malted deep-dish pancakes , otherwise it’s always the large eggs Benedict with Kassler ham.

How to get it: Breakfast is served from 7:30am on weekdays; Bloody Marys are served from 10am.

Left: Walkmisu serves coffee and sweet treats straight from a classic red telephone box. Walkmisu Right: The coffee spot is famous for its tiramisu in flavors like pistachio and strawberry. Walkmisu

3. Make a sweet pit stop at Walkmisu

Russell Square is such a gorgeous stroll but before you enter, stop at the red phone box at its east entrance. Inside there’s a cafe called Walkmisù (tube stop: Russell Square) and the best thing about it is the homemade tiramisu. They have rotational flavors beyond the classic, such as strawberry and pistachio, and usually costs around a fiver.

Many museum cafés in Central London are worth visiting for coffee. Try Espresso Bar by Muriel's in The National Gallery (tube stop: Trafalgar Square); Café Bar in The Photographer’s Gallery (tube stop: Oxford Circus); or the Courtyard Café in The Wallace Collection (tube stop: Bond Street).

How to get it: The phone box is only open Friday to Sunday, midday to 5pm.

4. Classic Hong Kong fast food at Wong Kei

I’ve been going to Wong Kei since the 1990s. The Chinatown fixture (tube stop: Leicester Square) is notorious for "rude" service, but that’s what I love about it. This is Hong Kong fast food, with absolutely no frills and no small talk.

How to get it: Walk in, sit down (you might have to share a table) and order their big bowl of juicy won-ton noodle soup. It’s cash only.

Attendant is a former Victorian public toilet. James Wong for Lonely Planet

5. Grab a coffee in quirky-but-fun Attendant

For something quirky, visit Fitzrovia's Attendant (tube stop: Goodge Street), a tiny coffee bar located within a former Victorian men’s public toilet (yes, really). Built in 1890, it still has all the original porcelain urinals and floor tiles. Don’t worry, it’s all squeaky clean – there’s been no peeing here for over half a century. The team uses seasonal espresso blends from their roastery and the brew is rich and aromatic.

How to get it: The lavatory is open to customers from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends. Reservations aren't accepted; it's first-come, first-served.

6. Spill the tea at Mariage Frères

As this is London, you can't visit without spilling the tea over afternoon tea. I like Mariage Frères (tube stop: Covent Garden) because their first floor salon de thé is so ornate and the view over King Street is great for people-watching. Being part of a tea shop, the brew list is massive, akin to a wine list. Try the signature Marco Polo black if it’s your first time, which pairs perfectly with their scones.

How to get it: The salon de thé is open from midday to 7pm. If you'd like to purchase some tea to enjoy at home, the counter is open from 10:30am to 7:30pm.

Chinese restaurant Chop Chop is renowned for its roast duck. James Wong for Lonely Planet

7. Get the best roast duck in London at Chop Chop

Craving Peking duck? Mom and I go to Chop Chop, in the basement of Hippodrome Casino. The papers say it’s the best roast duck in the world, and while we disagree (we’ve been to Beijing!), it is the best we’ve eaten in Central London.

How to get it: Open from 6pm to 4am every day. As Chop Chop is within a casino, it's over 18s only.

8. Relax with a pint in Audley Public House

My most beloved pub is Audley Public House (tube stop: Bond St). Built in 1888, this beautiful listed building has a colorful ceiling designed by London artist Phyllida Barlow. The bar serves beer from an independent supplier in Battersea called Sambrook’s Brewery, but you’ll get all your liquor mainstays too. Do as the locals do, and accompany your pint with a scotch egg.

How to get it: Rock up anytime between 11am and 11:30pm, Monday to Saturday. The bar closes at 10:30pm on Sundays. The menu expands to include a roast dinner on Sunday – food service starts at midday.

9. Japanese food for every budget: Tokyo Diner and Roketsu

This part of London has the best Japanese food in the capital. For casual eating, try the hearty bento boxes from Tokyo Diner (tube stop: Leicester Square), which cost between £19-26 (US$24-33).

A bit more upmarket is Roketsu (tube stop: Marble Arch), which only has space for 12-15 diners. It offers a traditional, nine-course Kaiseki dining experience each evening that's centered around dashi (Japanese soup stock). Dishes change monthly. Allow two-and-a-half hours for dinner.

How to get it: No reservation is required at Tokyo Diner. It's open between 5pm and 11pm; closed on Mondays. Reservations are essential at Roketsu.

James and friends dine with Woflgang Puck at 45 Puck Lane. James Wong for Lonely Planet

10. Step up the glamor at 45 Park Lane

West End dining is synonymous with glamor and 5-star hotel 45 Park Lane (tube stop: Green Park) hosts some legendary dinner parties. My friends and I once had chef Wolfgang Puck join us for dinner at its American steak restaurant, CUT. I recommend the lamb chops and a table next to Damien Hirst’s Diamond Dust Psalms series. We also like the steak at The Connaught Grill and Amazonico. Pro tip: to dine fancy in Mayfair on a budget, look out for Sunday Roast specials.

How to get it: Dinner is served at CUT between 6pm and 10pm. Booking ahead is advised. There isn't a strict dress code but it's wise to leave the shorts and sportswear at home.

11. Go underground for a cocktail at Cahoots

Every visitor I take to Cahoots (tube stop: Oxford Circus) has a brilliant time, but then who doesn't love a 1940s-themed cocktail bar in an abandoned train station? There are three rooms comprising a ticket hall, a signal station and my favorite: a tube carriage. The cocktails are so creative and come in funky mugs, like the Winston Churchill made from Bombay Sapphire gin, cherry liqueur, guava, citrus essence, tropical fassionola syrup and topped with pink grapefruit soda.

How to get it: Come on Friday and Saturday nights for live music and themed events. Always book ahead.

The Grill Room's traditional afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches, delicious savoury treats and a top tier of show-stopping desserts. Café Royal

12. Refresh like royalty at The Grill Room

This is the kind of high tea you keep for special occasions – The Grill Room at Café Royal (tube stop: Piccadilly Circus). Frequented by Oscar Wilde and Princess Diana, it's housed within a majestic Grade-II-listed golden boudoir. The traditional tier features sandwiches, scones, cakes, plus accompanying tea, and it’s only an extra £11 (US$14) to add champagne.

How to get it: Café Royal is open for afternoon tea daily between midday and 7:30pm. Reservations are advised as it gets very busy, especially during the festive season.

13. Dance into the night at the Friendly Society

Friendly Society in Soho (tube: Piccadilly Circus) is a classic LGBTIQ+ hangout. As the name suggests, I’ve stepped outside with armies of new pals over the years. The crowd is diverse and they play music that makes you smile. The more you drink, the trippier the kitsch decor of disco balls and Barbie heads seems to get.

How to get it: The entrance to this basement bar is in Tisbury Court, just off Wardour Street. Doors open at 4pm daily.