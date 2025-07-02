One might think that working at a guidebook company would exhaust our staff from reading when we’re off the clock, but au contraire. We’re constantly reaching for our next great reads, both on and off the road, not only to get lost in fascinating stories but also to visit incredible places with no plane ticket required.

Here are the books our staff are reading on the road this summer, and the travel-worthy destinations they're set in.

The 12th arrondissement of Paris. Kate Devine for Lonely Planet

Citizens by Simon Schama

Set in: France

An in-depth history of the French Revolution – a lovely, long read for sitting out in the sun.

– Amy Lynch, Destination Editor for the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia

Buildings around Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

Nueva correspondencia (1955-1972) by Alejandra Pizarnik

Set in: Buenos Aires, Paris and New York City

I bought this for the beautiful cover, and also because I'm trying to brush up on my Spanish this summer. I also love books of letters — it's so close to being inside someone's brain and so close to their emotions. It's also a voyeuristic read. Pizarnik lived between Argentina and Paris, which is great travel inspiration for me as well.

– Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

The Getty Center in Los Angeles. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Sex and Rage by Eve Babitz

Set in: Los Angeles

My tried-and-true summer read. This book oozes sweltering, dreamy summer vibes. It has everything you could ever want: glimmering 1960s LA, unrequited love, glamorous parties, surfing on crashing West Coast waves and chaotic dinner parties where everyone is in a miniskirt and has sandy hair. Babitz's prose is hilarious, heartfelt and captivating. I reread this novel nearly every summer, and it never disappoints.

– Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

The US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

The Racket by Conor Niland

Set in: Ireland, and Grand Slam tournaments across the globe

An inside look at the lives of pro tennis players who aren't part of the 1%. Few people travel as much as tennis players, but it's hardly glamorous for anyone not named Roger or Serena. I'm an avid tennis fan, and reading about what most players sacrifice just to have a shot at being a tennis pro is an eye-opener.

– James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

A lakeside cottage in Ontario. LesPalenik/Shutterstock

One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune

Set in: Ontario's countryside

In the fourth book by this Canadian author, Fortune shows she understands exactly what makes for the perfect beach read: exclusively summer settings (think: Ontario's cottage country); deeply relatable female protagonists; a plot that's light enough to keep you turning pages without feeling like you're eating junk food; and just the right amount of spice.

– Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor for Oceania

The easternmost point of New Zealand on Te Araroa. maphke/Shutterstock

Northbound: Four seasons of solitude on Te Araroa by Naomi Arnold

Set in: New Zealand

Last year, Arnold walked the entirety of Te Araroa – a 3000km (1850-mile) trail that spans the length of New Zealand – taking notes along the way that would eventually become this book. If Arnold's book makes you want to hike across NZ but you don't have months to spare, she's also shared some of her favorite day hikes with us in Lonely Planet's forthcoming Best Day Hikes New Zealand, which will be published in September 2025.

– Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor for Oceania

A cottage in England's Chiltern hills. Pawel Piotr/Shutterstock

Lolly Willowes by Sylvia Townsend Warner

Set in: England's countryside

A woman in early 20th-century England moves to the countryside from London after buying a guidebook to the Chilterns at her florist's. She eventually becomes a little bit witchy and finds her familiar in a cat named Vinegar. (And you know how LP's resident cat lady feels about books with cat characters!)

– Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor for Central Asia and the Indian Subcontinent

Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. ciapix/Shutterstock

Can't Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan

Set in: Atlanta

The final book in the Skyland series (which follows three friends in Atlanta navigating life in their 40s) is a little spicy. Kennedy creates a world and characters that are not free of hardships but filled with love and support to tackle them.

– Alicia Johnson, Destination Editor for South America and the Caribbean

Cafe de L'ambre in Tokyo. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Set in: Tokyo

The chapters in this book about a time-traveling cafe are each dedicated to a different patron's journey. The premise is kooky enough to be fun, but the short chapters have surprising emotional depth.

– Selena Takigawa Hoy, Destination Editor for Northeast Asia

Grotta della Poesia (Cave of Poetry) on the coast of Puglia, Italy. LauraVl/Shutterstock

Difficult Loves by Italo Calvino

Set in: Italy

Always charming, often funny and occasionally heartbreaking tales about love and the illusion of love. The characters are wacky yet real, from two strangers on a beach (beach crush is the new airport crush) to a couple seeking compromise over an unsolvable ant infestation. It’s set in multiple destinations in Italy and some others across Europe. Most of the tales are brief, perfect for squeezing in between vacation activities – or in my case, on subway commutes.

– Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

View of Kaminarimon (Thunder Gate) from inside Sensō-ji in Tokyo. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

Butter by Asako Yuzuki

Set in: Tokyo

It’s about a Tokyo-based journalist who starts to interview Manako Kajii, a woman convicted of being a serial killer who has been accused of seducing her victims with her cooking. The book is inspired by a real-life serial murder case in Japan. It explores various themes, like identity, body image, loneliness, gender stereotypes, sexism and misogyny.

– Zara Sekhavati, Destination Editor for the Middle East & Africa

Ocean Vuong's latest novel takes place in a fictional small New England town. Pictured here, real-life New England town Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

Set in: New England

I'm a big fan of novelist Ocean Vuong, so I had to read his latest book about life in a small Connecticut town where an unlikely friendship forms between an elderly widow with dementia and a young suicidal man.

– Matt Paco, Senior Producer

The main square in Malfa, Sicily. Adrienne Pitts for Lonely Planet

Lies and Sorcery by Elsa Morante

Set in: Sicily

It's an Italian family saga that made Natalia Ginzburg (one of my favorite authors) declare Morante "the greatest writer of the century" after reading it in one sitting, and it also inspired My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante, so I can't wait to get stuck in it. At over 800 pages, it'll keep me occupied during more than one sitting at the beach; I'll be lost in it for days! The book follows three generations of Sicilian women through bad marriages and family secrets, all narrated by a reclusive woman spinning what she calls her own "outlandish epic." It was first published in 1948, but we're only getting the full English translation now.

– Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

The Bluff on Isle of Hope, Savannah, GA. Ethan Payne for Lonely Planet

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Set in: Coastal Georgia

By the queen of solid, literary-esque beach reads (Happy Place is my favorite book), Great Big Beautiful Life follows two writers on a fictional island off the coast of Georgia who are competing to tell the story of a woman with a secret. Perfect mix of love and mystery. It’s hard to go wrong with Emily Henry, even if contemporary romance isn't your typical genre.

– Rachel Lewis, Senior Social Media Manager

Downtown Chicago. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

My Roommate Is a Vampire by Jenna Levine

Set in: Chicago

As a Twilight girlie, this one grabbed me immediately: a struggling artist in modern-day Chicago moves into an apartment only to find out her new roommate is a sexy vampire. It's the perfect sort of book for flying through a long flight or car ride. Not exactly seasonally appropriate, but very, very fun. And hot. So there's that.

– Rachel Lewis, Senior Social Media Manager

Professional tennis player Coco Gauff at the French Open. Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Set in: multiple locations, including Grand Slam tournaments

The second tennis-related book on this list, this one's historical fiction about a pro tennis player who comes out of retirement to defend her Grand Slam record.

– Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada

Brownstones in Brooklyn Heights. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl González

Set in: New York City

Fun, sharp, witty, smart. I couldn’t put it down. Set between New York and Puerto Rico, two successful Brooklyn-based siblings navigate the distinctions between material success and personal happiness in their adult lives. A lively tale about the search for authentic identity while confronting the truths about the people and places that raised you. Plus, the book jacket is bright and colorful and looks like cool art.

– Nitya Chambers, Senior VP of Digital Content

Mt Rainier looms over the town of Gig Harbor, Washington. GSD Photography/Shutterstock

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Set in: Washington's Puget Sound

This is a tender story about the unlikely friendship of a woman and an octopus in a fictional town in Puget Sound. It’s way deeper than you would anticipate with this description.

– Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada

Montjuic Castle is an old military fortress built on top of Montjuic hill in Barcelona, Spain. ColorMaker/Shutterstock

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Set in: A fictional land with various kingdoms and castles

A high fantasy series that follows a teenage assassin seeking her freedom in a corrupt kingdom. Because there's something about dipping into a little escapism while you're en route to/in the middle of/returning from your latest IRL escape.

– Shalayne Pulia, Social Contributor Manager

Diners outside Jeffrey's Grocery restaurant and bar in New York City. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Care and Feeding by Laurie Woolever

Set in: New York City

Woolever is a food writer who worked with Anthony Bourdain and Mario Batali. In this memoir, she writes about restaurants, chefs and life in NYC. It's absolutely delicious.

– Caroline Trefler, Destination Editor for Eastern US and Canada