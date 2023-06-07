Know what Italians love to do? Argue. Not really arguing of course. I’m talking about the kind of spirited debate that can only come from living in a place so gifted with goodness that it becomes imperative to declare the best thing of all the wonderful things. Italians can argue for days over the best carbonara in Rome or the definitive coffee in Naples knowing full well that they are splitting hairs that are equally magnificent.

Know what else Italians love? Going to the sea, especially in July and August. When summer comes around, nearly 8,000 kms of coastline (much of it pristine or close to it) turn into the second home for millions of families and friends who have it on the best advice that this is the best beach of all.

With that said, it’s good to know what to expect before arriving on sand: many beaches in Italy are dominated by stabilimento (beach clubs that will charge you a daily fee for entrance to their stretch of the sea and provide you with lounge chairs, bathrooms, and other facilities). The more popular the beach and the closer to August holidays you are, the more likely places are to be booked solid. If you’re looking for a deserted paradise to wile away the hours, look for it in September. But even if you’re among the legions, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

As always in Italy, opinions are local, and there’s simply no way to include every beach that’s worth visiting. There are no discernible criteria or order, and this list is entirely subjective. But that’s the fun of it all, isn’t it? To find our own magic corner and call it the very best thing.

Immerse yourself in the best experiences the world has to offer with our email newsletter delivered weekly into your inbox.

The beach at La Pelosa is popular but is also well managed with a cap of daily visitor numbers © Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / Getty Images

1. La Pelosa, Sardinia

There’s no point in denying it. La Pelosa on the northwestern tip of Sardinia is quite simply the most beautiful beach in the world. Photos really don’t do it justice, plus the surrounding Asinara archipelago and the loveable town of Stintino are worth sticking around for a couple of days to explore.

Planning tip: La Pelosa has instituted a cap on people who can spend the day on the beach in the high season in order to preserve the delicate ecosystem. Reserve your place on the website if you plan to spend the day there (€3.50). You’ll also have to bring along a mat to avoid tracking sand away on your towel. Local organizations have made a real effort to better manage tourism here, supporting them is important.

2. Favignana, Sicily

Standing proudly off the western Trapanese coast of Sicily, Favignana is the main island in the Egadi archipelago and was so named to denote the warm winds that drifted onto the coast. The island boasts about 33 kms of coastline which means you’ll have scores of different beaches to explore, from craggy Cala Rossa to expansive Lido Burrone. And yes, technically it’s sort of cheating to call an island one beach, but are you really mad about it? I didn’t think so.

Cala Goloritzé is the most striking beach on the Golfo di Orosei in Sardinia © maniscule / iStockphoto / Getty Images

3. Cala Goloritze, Sardinia

Is it a beach? You be the judge. Is it a hidden cove only reachable by boat or an arduous climb? Yes. Is it worth the effort? Absolutely. This Unesco protected cove tucked into the still untamed Gulf of Orosei is bursting with aquatic life, perfectly framed by the natural arch that juts into the blue abyss and the towering rock formation created by a landslide. It is the type of beach that changes a person.

4. Fontane Bianche, Sicily

Choosing even twenty of the best beaches in Sicily alone is a thankless task, but I have it on very good authority that Fontane Bianche is an indispensable addition. The tiny town of 900 is about 12 kms from noble Siracusa and guards over a 3 km stretch of beach with fresh water springs that flow from the seabed, making it among the most pristine swims you’ll ever take. That, coupled with the white cliffs that frame the tiny gulf, make it a must. See? Told you.

Detour: History lovers won't want to miss the other top attraction near Siracusa (or Syracuse): Parco Archeologico della Neapolis is one of Sicily's greatest archaeological sites.

5. San Vito lo Capo, Sicily

Jutting out from the northwestern coast, San Vito lo Capo is one of those magical places where land and sea live in such perfect contrast that it becomes harmonious. The town is anchored by the 15th century Santuario, an imposing Arab-Norman structure. The sea, protected by Monte Monaco from above, is so crystalline and calm that you may just forget where you are and what brought you here. No matter, keep floating.

Yes there's a beach in front of a thousand-year-old abbey at San Fruttuoso © Marta Carenzi / Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

6. San Fruttuoso, Liguria

Liguria would just have the audacity to set up the best beach around at the very foot of a thousand year old abbey. This wildly popular spot, accessible only by foot or boat, is more than just a good spot to work on your tan though: diving enthusiasts and fans of the weird cannot miss Cristo degli Abissi, a bronze statue that was placed at the bottom of the bay in 1954.

Planning tip: On the last Saturday in July the town commemorates the Cristo degli Abissi with a festival.

7. Sperlonga, Lazio

The Ancient Romans… ever heard of them? Turns out that, not only were they very good at building aqueducts and inventing concrete, they also knew a good spot for a beach club. The ruins of the Villa of Tiberius sit on the shore and include the spectacular grotto, which must have been the VIP room back in the day. These days, however, all the action is along the sandy coastline, which you’ll find to the north and south of the ruins, and just a short jaunt from Rome.

Local tip: The Museo Archeologico Nazionale was built at Sperlonga in the 1950s to house all the sculptures from this archeological site uncovered when a road was built near here.

8. Castiglione di Ravello, Campania

When you think of beaches, do you also think of dizzying heights and staircases that feel like cardio challenges, or is that just me? Descending from dreamy Ravello on the Amalfi Coast may seem like you’re challenging gravity itself, and getting back up from the beach at Castiglione may cause you to rethink your exercise regimen, but it really is worth the trouble. The azure water, dramatic cliffs, and excellent spritzes at the beach club are a reminder that good things come to those who climb. Every time.

Walk or cycle through the pine forest at La Feniglia to discover these Tuscan beaches © Maremagnum/ Getty Images

9. La Feniglia, Tuscany

Have you ever walked through a forest that seemed destined to take you into the deepest regions of the strangest places, only to find yourself in paradise? See, I knew you looked familiar. Stretching for 7 kms down the southern Tuscan coast, La Feniglia is the pot of gold at the end of a journey through one of the natural pine forests of the Maremma nature reserve. It’s a protected area with white sand, clear waters, and surreal beauty. See you back there.

10. Cala Violina, Tuscany

The name comes from a local legend that swears you can hear a magical sound from the sand as you walk on it. While you might have a hard time hearing with the summer crowds, try anyway at this half moon bay in the middle of the Bandite di Scarlino Nature Reserve.

Planning tip: In order to protect the melody, the tourist office of Scarlino has also instituted a cap on visitors during the high season, which runs from 1 June to 30 September. Reserve on their website before you go, and get ready to sing.

11. Palinuro, Campania

Some coasts get all the glory. Although the discourse is dominated by Amalfi, going a little further south along the Campania coastline brings you to the Cilento, a lesser traveled but equally evocative stretch of cliffs and beaches that will have you gatekeeping in no time. It's easy to understand why: whether it's the rugged Ficocella beach or the sandy Saline, there’s a beach for everyone in Palinuro. Maybe we can let just a few people in on the secret.

12. Spiaggia Nera, Maratea, Basilicata

If otherworldly beauty is your jam, how about a little hike through Mediterranean scrub onto a black volcanic sand beach? Basilicata is even further down the southwestern Italian coast, far from many of the madding crowds (unless it’s August – you’ve been warned). Soak up the sun for real on ebony rocks that keep the water warm for just a little longer, and be sure to check out the caves that hold legends about cheating lovers (grotta della Sciabella) or rogue turtles (grotta della Tartaruga).

13. Scalea, Calabria

Don’t wait for you one coolest friend to come back from their Italian holiday and tell you about how Calabria is the hidden gem that only they know about. Beat them to the punch! Scalea is bigger, bluer, and more beautiful than you think: the wide expanse of crystal clear sea will take you back to a time before you ever thought the world could be anything less than perfectly wonderful. Plus, you’ll eat some of the tastiest (and spiciest) food during your holiday. Take that, cool friend!

14. Torre del Orso, Puglia

It is an objective fact that Puglia is possessed by a specific, incontrovertible magic: anyone who goes there loses all notion of space and time once they touch the sea. Evidence suggests that it's likely to occur at Torre del Orso, a beach so lovely that one could not mind such possession one bit. If ever you do lose your way, look for le Due Sorelle, a rock formation that sits in the bay, beckoning. But who are we kidding, you’re not lost at all, and you’ve got nowhere else you need to be.

15. Spiaggia di Pescoluse, Puglia

This stretch of beach is very nearly at the end of Puglia, just before getting kicked off of the boot at Santa Maria di Leuca. It’s often called the Maldives of Salento because the water is so clear and limpid that it evokes the paradiscal islands. But for those in the know, it’s the other way around: the Maldives are known as the Pescoluse of the Indian Ocean.

The beaches in the Riviera del Conero are what dreams are made of © Andrea Comi / Getty Images

16. Riviera del Conero, Le Marche

Have you ever been some place and looked around you to wonder how you managed to curry such favor with the universe as to end up there? Get thee over to any of the beaches in the Riviera del Conero, easily reachable by bus from Ancona, and you’ll very likely experience the same sensation. From the wild beauty of Mezzavalle to the dulcet tones of Numana Alta, every bit of this protected area feels like you’ve done something very good in life, at least once. Stop for a meal of local moscioli (wild mussels) and it might even be twice.

17. Le Ginestre, Friuli

I have pledged my unabashed love to the Friuli Venezia-Giulia region in multiple instances and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Take a trip to the northeastern corner of Italy and find your way to this sacred corner of coastline that always seems to have just the right balance between sun and shade, laughter and silence. Give the Adriatic a chance to work its magic and I am willing to bet that you’ll be pledging your love too.