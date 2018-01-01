Vatican Skip the Line, Sistine Chapel, St Peter's Walking Tour

After meeting your guide in Vatican City, pay your entrance fees directly, and then head inside the incredible Vatican Museums with your skip-the-line ticket. As you walk through its corridors, your guide will regale you with tales of Vatican saintliness and sin – an intriguing insight into the holiest place in the Christian world.At a time when Italian art blazed a trail around the world, the Vatican employed only the best Renaissance and Baroque architects to furnish their surroundings. No surprise then that the popes amassed one of the world’s finest collections of sculptures, carvings, frescoes and paintings – a visual feast for art connoisseurs and amateurs alike. Walk through breathtaking galleries like Raphael’s Rooms, a series of interconnecting papal chambers that showcase the artistic genius of Renaissance master Raphael and his pupils. Stop to look at mesmerizing paintings like the School of Athens, which features images of Michelangelo and Raphael himself, and hear about the rivalries that resulted in some of the most influential works of Western art ever created.Stroll through more captivating rooms including the Gallery of the Maps and Gallery of Masks, and then head inside the Sistine Chapel – the popes’ private place of worship. Besides its sacredness, the main draw of the Sistine Chapel is the incredible frescoes, created solely by Michelangelo. Gaze skyward at The Creation of Adam ceiling fresco, and look to the back wall to see The Last Judgement.Finish with a walk inside St Peter’s Basilica – Italy’s largest and infinitely most spectacular church that’s built on the site of St Peter’s supposed burial place. Marvel at La Pieta, one of Michelangelo’s early sculptures, and stop to rub the foot of St Peter himself for good luck and a blessing. Your tour then finishes outside the church.8am Tour:Want to skip the line and the crowds too? Upgrade to the 8am small-group tour and after skipping the long entrance lines, gain access to the museums before the general public set foot inside! See all the classic Vatican sights in a small-group of no more than 12 people, with personalized attention from your guide.7:30pm Tour:Book the 7:30pm tour and explore the Vatican Museums after the main closing times – an opportunity available for a strictly limited season. Access is only possible for people pre-booking an evening tour, so book now to secure your spot! The season runs every Friday from May 6 until July 26, and then from September 6 until October 25. Numbers are limited to 20 people. Please note that entry isn't permitted to St Peter's Basilica in the evening tour.