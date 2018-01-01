Amalfi Coast Cruise from Positano

Leave from Positano port in morning, where you’ll step aboard the boat to begin your cruise. With the number of travelers on board restricted to 12, you’ll be able to enjoy a comfortable and intimate cruise.Let your skipper steer the boat as you sit back and bask in the sun with an included soda or mineral water, taking in views of the picture-perfect coast — an enchanting stretch of shoreline comprised of jagged cliffs and white sand beaches, and peppered with a sprinkling of scenic harbor towns.Pass by the fishing village of Praiano, a timeless cluster of whitewashed houses set on a cliff and backed by shrubs and trees. Then continue on past the Furore fjord, where you’ll find a narrow cove that can only be accessed from the water. Along the way, stop to take a dip in the azure waters at various scenic swimming spots, including caves and a small cascade of fresh spring water.Take photos of the sparkling waters of Conca dei Marini and perhaps pay a visit to the Emerald Grotto (own expense), a famous sea cave where stalactites hang from the ceiling, stalagmites grow dramatically from the cave floor, and the waters give off a glimmering green hue.Pull up in the harbor at Amalfi and disembark. Spend three hours exploring the town at your leisure. Amalfi was once the center of a powerful maritime republic and there is much to see including its 11th-century cathedral, the busy harbor and many shops and restaurants. While here, grab a fresh seafood lunch (own expense). Alternatively, take a bus up the hills to Ravello, a cliffside resort with fabulous views of the coast below.After exploring Amalfi or Ravello independently, rejoin the group back on the boat, where — depending on time remaining — you might continue on for another swim in a cave past the popular Maiori resort town. Alternatively, begin the leisurely return journey back to Positano by boat.Disembark at Positano harbor, where your cruise concludes.