Most people visit on a day trip from Amalfi – a nerve-tingling 7km drive up the Valle del Dragone – although, to best enjoy its romantic, otherworldly atmosphere, you’ll need to stay here overnight. On Tuesday morning there’s a lively street market in Piazza Duomo, where you’ll find wine, mozzarella and olive oil, as well as discounted designer clothes.
Amalfi Coast Day Trip from Sorrento
Meet your expert guide and air-conditioned coach outside your centrally located Sorrento hotel, or at a nearby prearranged location if the coach is unable to access the front of your hotel.With over 40 miles (64km) of breathtaking vistas of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea from one side of the coach and endless lemon groves and pastel villas from the other, sit back and relax as you travel smoothly along the coastal roads.Marvel as you approach Positano, the first stop of your tour. Built up against the mountainside and stretching down to sea level, the village’s buildings slip toward the rocky coastline, almost cascading into the sea like a waterfall. Enjoy the postcard-perfect views and spend a few minutes taking photos before returning to the coach.Next, arrive in Amalfi and enjoy some free time to soak up the sights at your leisure. Visit the magnificent 9th-century Amalfi Cathedral that stands dominant in the main square, or wander through the winding streets to browse the many shops that line them. Alternatively, enjoy an optional boat ride (own expense) from the port to Conca dei Marini, Maiori and Minori.Your final stop of the tour is in the town of Ravello. Enjoy unparalleled views of the coastline, with views of Minori and Maiori, from this charming little town. Enjoy a visit to Villa Rufolo, a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Your tour then concludes back at your Sorrento hotel in the afternoon.
Full-Day Amalfi Coast Experience from Sorrento
Following a morning pickup at your Sorrento hotel, hop aboard your comfortable coach and head out to the Amalfi Coast. Along the way, stop to capture the beautiful landscapes on camera and admire sweeping views over the pretty coastline. On arrival in Positano — your first stop of the day — enjoy an hour’s free time to explore the little town at your leisure. Discover colorful buildings cascading down to the sea, browse the traditional boutiques, take a stroll along the beach or perhaps visit the church of Santa Maria Assunta. Then, head onward through the beautiful villages of Praiano, Furore and Conca dei Marini to Amalfi. During your 2-hour stop, admire the traditional Mediterranean architecture you find and soak up the atmosphere in one of Italy's most famous coastal resort towns. Continue on to Ravello, where unparalleled views over the shoreline to Minori and Maiori await. During your 1-hour visit, explore at your own pace and take in top local attractions such as Villa Rufolo — a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Afterward, concludes your tour back at your hotel in Sorrento in the afternoon.
Sorrento and Amalfi Coast Independent Day Trip
Meet your driver at your central Naples hotel or at Naples’ central train station. Then, board your air-conditioned minivan and head south to Sorrento, the clifftop resort just west of the UNESCO-listed Amalfi Coast, a 40-mile (64-km) chunk of shore famed for its steep cliffs and confetti-colored villages.On arrival in Sorrento, enjoy an hour of free time to explore this charming town as you wish. Perhaps stroll the winding lanes, enjoy the bars and shops in the central square, Piazza Tasso, or check out the majestic 15th-century cathedral — it’s entirely up to you.Then, rejoin your minibus and keep your camera ready as you drive along the Amalfi Coast, tracing its winding cliffside road between lemon groves and the sparkling Mediterranean on route to Positano.Wedged between cliffs, Positano’s pastel houses fall steeply down to the sea, forming one of the Amalfi Coast's scenic highpoints. Arrive in the town and use an hour of free time here to perhaps shop at the chic boutiques and galleries, relax over coffee, or admire the Church of St Maria Assunta, famous for its tiled dome.Next, arrive in the town of Amalfi and enjoy another hour to explore its sights at your leisure. Perhaps visit its striking 9th-century cathedral, browse the many shops hidden in the lanes or enjoy lunch (own expense) at one of the tempting restaurants. Your final stop is the town of Ravello, higher up the cliffs. With an hour of free time here, maybe look around the impressive cathedral or visit the 13th-century Villa Rufolo (own expense), whose cliff-hugging gardens serve up jaw-dropping coastal views.Afterward, drive back to Naples, where your trip ends at your original departure point or any city center location of your choosing.
Amalfi Coast Cruise from Positano
Leave from Positano port in morning, where you’ll step aboard the boat to begin your cruise. With the number of travelers on board restricted to 12, you’ll be able to enjoy a comfortable and intimate cruise.Let your skipper steer the boat as you sit back and bask in the sun with an included soda or mineral water, taking in views of the picture-perfect coast — an enchanting stretch of shoreline comprised of jagged cliffs and white sand beaches, and peppered with a sprinkling of scenic harbor towns.Pass by the fishing village of Praiano, a timeless cluster of whitewashed houses set on a cliff and backed by shrubs and trees. Then continue on past the Furore fjord, where you’ll find a narrow cove that can only be accessed from the water. Along the way, stop to take a dip in the azure waters at various scenic swimming spots, including caves and a small cascade of fresh spring water.Take photos of the sparkling waters of Conca dei Marini and perhaps pay a visit to the Emerald Grotto (own expense), a famous sea cave where stalactites hang from the ceiling, stalagmites grow dramatically from the cave floor, and the waters give off a glimmering green hue.Pull up in the harbor at Amalfi and disembark. Spend three hours exploring the town at your leisure. Amalfi was once the center of a powerful maritime republic and there is much to see including its 11th-century cathedral, the busy harbor and many shops and restaurants. While here, grab a fresh seafood lunch (own expense). Alternatively, take a bus up the hills to Ravello, a cliffside resort with fabulous views of the coast below.After exploring Amalfi or Ravello independently, rejoin the group back on the boat, where — depending on time remaining — you might continue on for another swim in a cave past the popular Maiori resort town. Alternatively, begin the leisurely return journey back to Positano by boat.Disembark at Positano harbor, where your cruise concludes.
Full-Day Private Amalfi Coast Tour from Sorrento
If you are based in Sorrento your chauffeur will pick you up at the hotel and I will drive you to explore the Amalfi Coast area using all his experience and professionally. You will visit Positano, the jewel of Amalfi Coast, famous for the spectacular geographical conformation, the colorful houses and for shopping! Then after visited Positano you will head to Amalfi, a city known for history, maritime traditions, the Duomo and paper production. Usually here your chauffeur will give you enough time to arrange a quick lunch (at own expense)After lunch you will proceed to Ravello enjoying your relax and breathtaking views in a well maintained ambience which is rich of flowers.The way back to Sorrento is the end of your Amalfi Coast tour and during the drive your chauffeur will be able to give you extra details.
Shore Excursion: Small-Group Amalfi Coast Experience
Begin the tour at 9:00am after getting picked up from the pier at the port of Naples. The driver will be easily recognizable, as they will be holding a sign with your name printed on the front. Meet your guide then discuss locations you are interested in visiting. Locations such as Amalfi, Positano, Ravello, Salerno, Sorrento, Maiori, Minori, Vietri, and Vico Equense are available to visit during the day. Each town can be toured depending on the amount of time you would like to spend in each. After approximately one hour driving along the coast, arrive in the pearl of the Sorrentine Peninsula and gateway to the Amalfi Coast, Sorrento. The driver will drop you off at the entrance of the pedestrian area, then meet you again after 1.5 hours of free time so you can shop and stroll at your leisure.Next, make your way to the Amalfi Coast to eat at your place of choice. Along the way, enjoy panoramic views of the coast and take photos of the stunning scenery.Upon completion of your tour, your driver will bring you back to the Naples port for embarkation.