Private guide Jesi and Frederick II museum, Holy Roman Emperor, here where it all began

Highlights:Discover the ancient "Royal town" in the heart of the Marche region Follow the ancient alleyways bordered by huge walls and noble palaces Explore the interactive museum dedicated to Frederick II of Swabia, an unmissable jewelTour details:Jesi is an ancient city, founded by the Greeks and has become important under Roman and medieval rule. Jesi became "Royal town" at the behest of Emperor Frederick II of Swabia who was born here in 1194 by Costanza D'Altavilla who gave birth in the public forum (today Piazza Federico II).Our tour will go to discover the beauties of the city starting from the walls, the best preserved in the Marche region. The route will continue in the historic center and you will visit the main churches: San Pietro Apostolo, sanctuary of the Madonna delle Grazie, San Giovanni Battista, San Nicolò church and the Duomo dedicated to San Settimio. You will also visit the many noble palaces of which Jesi is rich: Palazzo della Signoria, Balleani, Ripanti, Ricci and the Pergolesi theater.The second part of the tour will be dedicated exclusively to Frederick II, going to visit the bronze monument next to the Bersaglieri gate and finally Piazza Federico II, the most important historical square, former Roman forum, where the day of St. Stephen in 1194 was born " Stupor Mundi ". On one side of the square a round bench that recalls this event, as well as the longitudinal stone paving on the floor. At the center of the square is a large fountain with an obelisk.The visit continues inside the Museum dedicated to the Emperor, a real unmissable jewel for all fans, The Federico II Museum is an absolute unicum that recalls the life and works of Emperor Stupor Mundi, 16 rooms where you can see , interact and relive the life of the Emperor "Puer Apuliae" through interactive installations, three-dimensional animations, multimedia contents, architectural and sartorial reconstructions. A multi-sensory experience that will really let you experience the history that has changed history.