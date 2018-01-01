Welcome to Ancona
Top experiences in Ancona
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Ancona activities
Private guide Jesi and Frederick II museum, Holy Roman Emperor, here where it all began
Highlights:Discover the ancient "Royal town" in the heart of the Marche region Follow the ancient alleyways bordered by huge walls and noble palaces Explore the interactive museum dedicated to Frederick II of Swabia, an unmissable jewelTour details:Jesi is an ancient city, founded by the Greeks and has become important under Roman and medieval rule. Jesi became "Royal town" at the behest of Emperor Frederick II of Swabia who was born here in 1194 by Costanza D'Altavilla who gave birth in the public forum (today Piazza Federico II).Our tour will go to discover the beauties of the city starting from the walls, the best preserved in the Marche region. The route will continue in the historic center and you will visit the main churches: San Pietro Apostolo, sanctuary of the Madonna delle Grazie, San Giovanni Battista, San Nicolò church and the Duomo dedicated to San Settimio. You will also visit the many noble palaces of which Jesi is rich: Palazzo della Signoria, Balleani, Ripanti, Ricci and the Pergolesi theater.The second part of the tour will be dedicated exclusively to Frederick II, going to visit the bronze monument next to the Bersaglieri gate and finally Piazza Federico II, the most important historical square, former Roman forum, where the day of St. Stephen in 1194 was born " Stupor Mundi ". On one side of the square a round bench that recalls this event, as well as the longitudinal stone paving on the floor. At the center of the square is a large fountain with an obelisk.The visit continues inside the Museum dedicated to the Emperor, a real unmissable jewel for all fans, The Federico II Museum is an absolute unicum that recalls the life and works of Emperor Stupor Mundi, 16 rooms where you can see , interact and relive the life of the Emperor "Puer Apuliae" through interactive installations, three-dimensional animations, multimedia contents, architectural and sartorial reconstructions. A multi-sensory experience that will really let you experience the history that has changed history.
Ancona private walking tour with a local guide
Join this private walking tour led by a local guide to discover the - still partially unknown - city of Ancona. The capital of the Marche region, situated on the central coast of the Adriatic Sea, hides some very interesting monuments and attractions, remarkable both from an historic and an architectural point of view. During this 2.5-hour guided tour your professional guide will take you to see the Arch of Trajan, whose construction dates back to 115 BC during the Roman time, the Cathedral of San Ciriaco, also known as the dome of Ancona, and the Romanesque church of Santa Maria della Piazza.You wil walk through the central Piazza del Plebiscito and then Corso Mazzini to see the 16th-century Fontana del Calamo, its 13 masked spouts supposedly representing effigies of those who have been beheaded!You will also get to see the beautiful waterfront building called "Mole Vanvitelliana", designed by Luigi Vanvitelli in 1732 for Pope Clementine.Just one tip: don't forget to bring your camera with you!
Italy to Croatia Highlights
Spend an unforgettable 14 days among some of the most beautiful cities and landscapes anywhere. Begin in Italy with loads of free time for walking the perfectly old-world streets of Florence and drinking espresso in Venice's Piazza San Marco. Explore the stately ruins, temples, and churches of times past in Rome, before catching a ferry to the stunning Dalmatian Coast. Enjoy a boat trip and some much-needed beach time before heading on to Split and Dubrovnik. All this and some of the finest food you'll ever eat, too!