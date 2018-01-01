Welcome to Calabria
Calabria’s gritty cities are of patchy interest. More alluring is its attractive Tyrrhenian coastline, broken by several particularly lovely towns (Tropea and Scilla stand out). The mountainous centre is dominated by three national parks, none of them particularly well-explored. Its museums, collecting the vestiges of rich classical past are probably its greatest treasure.
Aeolian Islands 1 day mini cruise from Tropea
The beautiful mini cruise takes you to the Aeolian Islands, which are only accessible by sea. Here you will find landscapes of incomparable beauty such as caves, coves, picturesque bays and cliff, that the nature created with strange shapes. The Aeolian Islands are among the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean Sea. By visiting these islands, you will gain cultural and intellectual enrichment and an unforgettable memory. The mini cruise has the following stops: Stromboli, the mythical fire-breather, consists entirely of a 900 metre high volcano, one of the four active volcanoes in Italy. On the island there are two villages, the bigger one is San Vincenzo and the smaller one is Ginostra, which is a fishing village. Particularly, the island is rich in black sand beaches which are ideal for swimming and relaxing. Lipari, despite the abundance of fashion boutiques, souvenir shops and cafes, maintains its ancient charm. The fascinating nestled houses, the massive castle and the cathedral are perched on top of a natural rock, from where it is possible to enjoy a breathtaking view. Lipari is a very pretty and lively town with narrow streets and old houses. In Lipari it is possible to admire beautiful nature, excellent infrastructures and urban life, which is worshipped by the international jet set. Vulcano, the island of sulfur, has some high cliffs and a wild panorama. This is what makes Vulacano a destination to visit. This rather strong smell is due to the numerous fumaroles which offer mud baths with a strong curative power.
Gourmet Dinner with a Chef in Lamezia Terme
If a Vespa-riding, siesta-loving, chaotically unadorned version of Italy still exists, you’ll find it in Calabria, the ‘toe’ that kicks Sicily into the Tyrrhenian Sea. Here, home-cooked meals are a staple, and during this experience you'll be immersed in the culinary traditions of Lamezia Terme. For the uncensored version of la dolce vita, participate in this activity. The culinary traditions in Lamezia Terme are among the richest in Italy. Enter your host's home and enjoy a gourmet dinner with a local chef, who will share the secrets and backgrounds of regional recipes. Your food will be prepared with fresh and seasonal local products, and served with local wine. Don't miss the chance to take in Italy's culinary heritage in an intimate setting.Sample Menu:First course: Artichoke stuffed with cream of fennel and capersSecond course: Spaghetti with purple pesto, mussels, extra-virgin olive oil, and mintThird course: Cuttlefish with asparagus; Foam cocoa and avocado with caramelized orange zestBeverages:Fine wine and beverages served throughout the meal
Rossano and Corigliano Calabro private tour
- The travelers will be picked up then transferred to Corigliano Calabro. - Here they will visit the castle and its tower both used as fortified outpost by ancient Normans. Originally the tower was built as single defense's point and next enriched with other three towers. So the castle dating back to eleventh century (1083) was used as a fortress and and built by Roberto d'Altavilla, king of the Normans. - Then will be accompanied to Rossano to visit Amarelli's licorice museum and factory - Then stop for the lunch in a typical restaurant. - Next will follow the visit of the Diocesan Museum, where is preserved the famous Codex Purpureus Rossanensis, a handwritten Gospel dating back to fourth century a.D, special for its purple pages and declared by UNESCO as a unique art' product. - Walk through the town of Rossano
Reggio Calabria, Scilla and the Riace Bronzes
- Visit the Archaeological Museum . The MArRC is one of the most representative archaeological museums of the period of Magna Graecia, with important collections, known in the world thanks to the permanent exhibition of the famous Riace Bronzes, it also houses a vast display of finds from all over Calabria region. The famous Riace Bronzes are marvelous statues of warriors made in the 5th century BC and found in the Ionian Sea near Riace in 1972; the various levels of the Museum show precious and interesting finds from the cities of the Magna Graecia of Calabria. - At the end of the visit, walk along the promenade with a spectacular view of Sicily.- Continue to Corso Garibaldi is the main street of the city, the shopping street and the main monuments: Theater, Cathedral and historic buildings. (Estimated time for this visit about 2 hours and a half) - Lunch break in a typical restaurant. - In the afternoon, continuation for Scilla. The town is divided in two by Catle called Rocca dei Ruffo: on one side is the district of Chianalea, with the fishermen's houses built on the rocks; on the other the beautiful beach of Marina Grande. The walk through the alleys of Scilla is exciting: the sea always next door, the old houses that tell stories of life, the fishermen who still fish the swordfish with the traditional method, make it a unique experience. - Return with a driver in Reggio Calabria for drop-off at your accomodation.
Half-Day The Godfather Film Locations tour by Vintage Fiat 500
Follow the tour leader’s car to discover the beautiful villages of Savoca and Forza D'Agrò - the location for the scenes set in Corleone of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. You will drive one of the quaint and perfectly pint-sized vintage Fiat 500, a symbol of the famous and stylish Italian culture, as well as the most adored car in Italy.Cruising along the roads you will pass prickly pear plants and almond trees that typify this gorgeous region. Open the roof or the windows and feel the sun and breeze on your skin as you enjoy a relaxing drive through Sicily’s charming roads with your eye-catching and stylish retro car. Be prepared to be the center of attention as you stop off to take photos. Admire the Sicilian countryside as you keep ascending to the first stop - the enchanting town of Savoca. Savoca is a small town of strong artistic and historical interest, surrounded by orange, almond, and olive trees. The city preserves Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque remains and is famous for the crypt where the embalmed corpses of Savoca’s upperclass nobles from XVIII and XIX century are exhibited.While in Savoca you must stop for a Lemon granita at the famous bar “Vitelli’’, one of Coppola's favorite places. Sit in the exact spot where Al Pacino informed Appollonia's father that his name was Michael Corleone and threatened him with an untimely death.Next stop is the Church of Santa Lucia, where the scene of the wedding between Michael Corleone and Apollonia took place.Than drive to Forza D’Agrò, a typical village of the east Sicilian coast selected by the director to shoot some scenes of the Godfather II and III. The tour continues to see the Baroque Chiesa Madre and the Castle built in XVI century. From here you can admire the magnificent views of the Ionian Sea, Taormina, and Calabria.