Half-Day The Godfather Film Locations tour by Vintage Fiat 500

Follow the tour leader’s car to discover the beautiful villages of Savoca and Forza D'Agrò - the location for the scenes set in Corleone of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. You will drive one of the quaint and perfectly pint-sized vintage Fiat 500, a symbol of the famous and stylish Italian culture, as well as the most adored car in Italy.Cruising along the roads you will pass prickly pear plants and almond trees that typify this gorgeous region. Open the roof or the windows and feel the sun and breeze on your skin as you enjoy a relaxing drive through Sicily’s charming roads with your eye-catching and stylish retro car. Be prepared to be the center of attention as you stop off to take photos. Admire the Sicilian countryside as you keep ascending to the first stop - the enchanting town of Savoca. Savoca is a small town of strong artistic and historical interest, surrounded by orange, almond, and olive trees. The city preserves Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque remains and is famous for the crypt where the embalmed corpses of Savoca’s upperclass nobles from XVIII and XIX century are exhibited.While in Savoca you must stop for a Lemon granita at the famous bar “Vitelli’’, one of Coppola's favorite places. Sit in the exact spot where Al Pacino informed Appollonia's father that his name was Michael Corleone and threatened him with an untimely death.Next stop is the Church of Santa Lucia, where the scene of the wedding between Michael Corleone and Apollonia took place.Than drive to Forza D’Agrò, a typical village of the east Sicilian coast selected by the director to shoot some scenes of the Godfather II and III. The tour continues to see the Baroque Chiesa Madre and the Castle built in XVI century. From here you can admire the magnificent views of the Ionian Sea, Taormina, and Calabria.