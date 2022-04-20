Reggio Calabria

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Marble memorial monument to Vittorio Emanuele III by Camillo Autore (Palermo 1882-Meran, 1936) with Promachos Athena statue, with Strait of Messina in background, Falcomata promenade, Reggio Calabria, Calabria, Italy

Getty Images/DeAgostini

Overview

Port, transport nexus and the main arrival and departure point for Sicily, Reggio seems more functional than fascinating. That is up until the point you set foot inside its fabulous national museum, custodian of some of the most precious artefacts of Magna Graecia known.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Nazionale di Reggio Calabria

    Museo Nazionale di Reggio Calabria

    Reggio Calabria

    Over several floors in Southern Italy's finest museum you'll descend through millennia of local history, from Neolithic and Palaeolithic times through…

  • Museo Nazionale del Bergamotto

    Museo Nazionale del Bergamotto

    Reggio Calabria

    Housed in Reggio's former covered market, this museum, which opened in 2018, showcases the interesting 300-year-old history of the region's bergamot…

  • Aragonese Castle

    Aragonese Castle

    Reggio Calabria

    Only two towers, restored in 2000, remain of the Aragonese Castle damaged by earthquake and partially demolished in 1922. The site is used for events and…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Reggio Calabria with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.