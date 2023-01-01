Museo Nazionale di Locri Epizephyrii

Situated 3km south of modern-day Locri, the Greek colony of Locri Epizephyrii was founded in 680 BC, later subsumed by Rome and finally abandoned following Saracen raids in the 10th century AD. The archaeological site is sprawling and full of interest, including harbour structures, the centocamere (hundred rooms) and the Casino Macri – a Roman bathhouse later repurposed as a farming villa. The attached museum is well curated, and includes artefacts found in the numerous nearby necropoli.

Reliefs from the on-site Temple of Marasà depicting Dioscuri falling from his horse are on display at the Museo Nazionale di Reggio Calabria.