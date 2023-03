The Chiesetta di Piedigrotta is an underground cave full of carved stone statues. It was carved into the tufa rock by Neapolitan shipwreck survivors in the 17th century. Other sculptors added to it and it was eventually turned into a church. Later statues include the less-godly figures of Fidel Castro and John F Kennedy. It’s a bizarre, one-of-a-kind mixture of mysticism, mystery and kitsch, especially transporting when glowing in the setting sun.