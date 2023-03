Tropea's number-one photo opp is Santa Maria dell'Isola, a medieval monastic church given several facelifts over centuries of wear and tear (mainly attributable to earthquakes). Sitting on what was once its own rocky little island, it's now joined to the mainland by a causeway created by centuries of silt, and is reached via a flight of steps up the cliff face. Access to the church is free, but the small museum and garden costs €2.