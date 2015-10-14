Welcome to Friuli Venezia Giulia
While there's an amazing reserve of often uncrowded historical sights, from Roman ruins to Austro-Hungarian palaces, this is also a fine destination for simply kicking back with the locals, tasting the region's world-famous wines and discovering a culinary heritage that will broaden your notions of the Italian table. Serene, intriguing Trieste and friendly, feisty Udine make for great city time – they're so easy and welcoming you'll soon feel as if you're Friulian, Venezian or Giulian too.
Lake Bled and Ljubljana Tour from Trieste
Ljubljana, the capital and largest city in Slovenia, is the cultural, educational, economic, political and administrative centre of the country. It is renowned for its rich history, which is reflected in the unique architectural heritage. Its old town centre is embraced by Ljubljana Castle and the river Ljubljanica where the feeling of the city is the strongest. On your trip, you will encounter ancient and modern architecture. You will visit the old town center where you will admire the works of the Slovene architect Jože Plečnik, who took an important part in designing the Ljubljana’s most famous bridges, town squares and parks. In a little more than three decades, Jože Plečnik transformed Ljubljana from a provincial city to the capital of the Slovene nation and reshaped the urban part of the city. His influence can be felt everywhere, but mostly along the river Ljubljanica.On your trip, you will visit some of the most interesting buildings and monuments, such as the Ljubljana Town Hall, the Triple Bridge, the Shoemakers’ Bridge, Ljubljana Cathedral, the Robba Fountain, Prešeren Square, Congress Square and other attractions. The symbol of the city is the Ljubljana Dragon. It is depicted on the top of the tower of Ljubljana Castle and on the Ljubljanica - crossing Dragon Bridge. It symbolizes power, courage and greatness.Bled is an Alpine town which represents one of the oldest and most beautiful tourist destinations in Slovenia. Its main attraction is the lake which surrounds Bled Island. The island has several buildings, the main one being the Gothic church dedicated to the Assumption of Mary. The church has a make-a-wish bell and is frequently visited by newlyweds and other guests. Lake Bled will certainly leave you speechless since it offers various sport activities and represents a place where you can spend the most romantic moments of your life. On the trip, you will walk around the lake enjoying the fresh alpine air and watching swans and ducks at play. Also, you will admire Bled Castle built on a precipice above the glacial lake which according to written sources is the oldest Slovene castle. At the end, you will pass by some other local monuments and refresh ourselves with a delicious vanilla and custard cream cake called cremeschnitte (kremšnita). You will also have a chance to take some beautiful photos of the lake, island, castle and the nearby Alps.
Following in the Footsteps of the First Lady of USA from Trieste
Sevnica, the quiet industrial town on the banks of the Sava River in central Slovenia was Melania's childhood home. The small town combines a rich history, a charming nature and friendly residents. In Sevnica we will walk through the streets of the historic center where Melania spent her youth, we will visit the apartment building where she lived with her family, the elementary school she attended, and the house where she lived with her family afterwards. We will also climb to the historic hilltop of Sevnica Castle, which is the main attraction of Sevnica, and enjoy fine views of the surrounding countryside. In nearby cafés and pastry shops we can try some of the desserts dedicated to the new First Lady, among most popular is a cake named after her.Melania, her parents and sister later moved to Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, where she attended the city's Secondary School of Design and Photography, and studied at the University of Ljubljana. The city is renowned for its rich history, which is reflected in its unique and spectacular architectural heritage. The old town center is embraced by the majestic Ljubljana Castle, sited on top of a hill, and the river Ljubljanica where the feeling of the city is the strongest. During a tour of Ljubljana we will drive by Melania's high school and visit her favorite café - The Horse's Tail – which is located near Tromostovje, a famous triple stone bridge on the river Ljubljanica.
Postojna Cave and Predjama Castle from Trieste
Postojna Cave, the queen of all caves, is the best-known cave in the world. It is also the greatest tourist attraction in Slovenia and one of the world’s largest karst monuments. This is the only place in the world where the underground landscape can be traversed on an electric train and where you get to meet this underground kingdom’s most famous inhabitant – the proteus (olm) – up close. A fantastic web of tunnels, passages, galleries and halls, astonishing diversity of karst features, as well as easy access are certainly the main reasons for such popularity of the cave and a large number of visitors (more than 36 million of them in over 200 years).The Predjama Castle reigns over the surrounding area, not far from the Postojna Cave, in the idyllic village of Predjama. This picturesque, magnificent, defiant, mysterious and impregnable castle has been perched up in the middle of a vertical 123-meter high cliff for more than 800 years. Its romantic appeal is further emphasized by the idyllic Lokva River, which disappears into the underground world deep down below the castle. As the only preserved cave castle in Europe, the Predjama Castle offers a unique insight into the building techniques and resourcefulness of people in the Middle Ages, who were looking for and found a safe harbor for themselves right at the entrance into the cave. During a siege that took place in the 15th century, the castle provided a refuge for its best known and most notorious owner - Erazem of Predjama. The legend about the courageous robber baron Erazem, who remained undefeated until one of his servants betrayed him, is still in people’s minds, inspiring and alluring as ever. It was this safe abode of his which helped the brave knight resist the besiegers without much difficulty for more than a year.
Piran Walking Tour and Panoramic Slovenian Coast from Trieste
Piran is one of the oldest and most beautiful Slovene towns with rich history and culture. Almost 500 years lasting Venetian influence has given this town an inimitable charm. Its culture heritage is not at home only in museums since the architectural and artistic pearls, which decorate the everyday life of the local people, can be found at every corner.Giuseppe Tartini, the world famous composer and violinist, who was born and raised in Piran, had a great impact on the town. Today, his bronze statue adorns the town’s main square together with Tartini’s house where visitors can admire one of his violins. The Tartini Square is surrounded by majestic buildings, such as the richly decorated Municipal Palace, Tartini Theatre, Maritime Museum, Aquarium, Marine Biological Station, Baroque House and Apollonio Palace. On the hill above the town is the biggest and most important church, the Church of Saint George, which offers a wonderful view. Piran’s town wall, narrow streets, fishermen’s nets, compact houses that rise up the slope and beautiful sea will give you the feeling of walking through a painting.On this panoramic trip along the Slovene coast you will also visit the coastal towns of Portorož, Izola and Koper, where a tourist guide will tell you about the main attractions, historical facts and local tradition. Portorož, which literally means 'Port of Roses', is a popular tourist destination with hotels, casinos and beautiful beaches. Nearby are located the Sečovlje natural salt pans where salts are extracted from the pure sea water using interesting traditional methods. On this trip you will also have the chance to admire a typical Istrian village and refresh yourself with local food and wine. At the end, you will visit Izola, which is known for its fishing history, and Koper, an important European port and the largest city of the Slovene Coast. During the trip you will be able to enjoy a splendid view of the sea, with the Alps in the background, and you will have plenty of time to take some wonderful photos.
Flavours of Istria Tasting Experience from Trieste
Hidden beneath your Istrian host’s smile is an invitation to taste and discover the real features of this idyllic green-blue land, which are environmental beauty and living history that draw you in; and diligent craftsmanship, witnessed in every field and stone. When you arrive, new scenes reveal themselves to you, intensifying your senses and dismissing the stress of the outside world, replacing it with new friendships and experiences to treasure and share.Three villages of Istria will be visited during our tour:BUZET is located to the far north next to Istria’s border with Slovenia. The core of its history, which dates from the middle ages is found on top of a hill overlooking the arable valley of Istria’s longest river - the Mirna. These days, Buzet is called the "City of Truffles" because its Mirna River forests are uncommonly rich with this delicacy. Some people even say that Istria’s white truffle is on a par with Italy’s white truffle which originates in the country’s Alba region. To honour this truffle, every year Truffle Days are held throughout September and October.- In Buzet we will be tasting local liquors and foods on a village tour.MOTOVUN - In the north of Istria, located high above the Mirna River, is probably the most attractive and famous medieval town of Istria - Motovun. This fascinating site on top of a hill is a characteristic symbol of the interior of Istria. The bell tower, which is 13th century Romanesque-Gothic with a crown that is crenulated, dominates the centre of the historic town from its position adjacent to St Stephen’s 17th century parish church. In the centre square stands the Romanesque Municipal Palace, which was Istria’s biggest secular building at the time it was built; many other historical buildings surround it. Motovun’s forest which reaches down the Mirna River’s valley is particularly good for truffles. Vineyards surround the town from all sides, Istria’s finest wines such as the red Teran, and the white Malvasia are produced from the grapes of these vineyards.- In Motovun we will be tasting Istrian olive oil and truffles on a village tour.MOMJAN - A pretty site positioned 270m above sea level, with fascinating natural beauty and a rich history. The soil’s composition makes is ideal for growing fruit and olive trees, and grape vines. Momjan is regarded as two parts, the upper and the lower. Situated in the lower part is a 22 metre bell tower and the 15th century church of St Martin. To the church’s west side is a rock which is the site of an ancient ruined castle, whose history involves crucial events in northern Istria’s past. The most well known wines from the region are the Muscat of Momjan, and Malvasia, both of which were well known and highly praised in Viennese courts. - In Momjan we will be tasting wine during a cellar tour and a village tour.
Discover Trieste on Foot
The guide will take you to the most important highlights of the city, which are the Audace pier, built in the 18th century and originally called the pier of San Carlo and it extends for into the sea. Very famous in Trieste is Piazza Unità d'Italia, which is one of the most unique major markets for its spaciousness, vicinity of the sea and many important buildings, which will take your breath away.At the Stock market you can see the best example of neo-classical arhitecture and hear about trading, then see the Grand Canal, originally the main river canal for the salt pans. In the 19th century the Ponte Rosso or Red bridge was built and the area got known for its rich marketplace, for which is still well known today.At Market of St. Anthony, the guide will explain the cultural and religious diversity of Trieste. A Roman theatre is located below the hill of St. Giusto. The theater was lost under the new buildings and then re-discovered in the early 19th century. Then see the church of St. Mary, which was built by Jesuits and today shows its baroque characteristics.The tour lasts around two hours but may be shortened or extended. Because of the private nature of the tour and the experienced guide, it can be adapted to your interests.