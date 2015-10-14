Flavours of Istria Tasting Experience from Trieste

Hidden beneath your Istrian host’s smile is an invitation to taste and discover the real features of this idyllic green-blue land, which are environmental beauty and living history that draw you in; and diligent craftsmanship, witnessed in every field and stone. When you arrive, new scenes reveal themselves to you, intensifying your senses and dismissing the stress of the outside world, replacing it with new friendships and experiences to treasure and share.Three villages of Istria will be visited during our tour:BUZET is located to the far north next to Istria’s border with Slovenia. The core of its history, which dates from the middle ages is found on top of a hill overlooking the arable valley of Istria’s longest river - the Mirna. These days, Buzet is called the "City of Truffles" because its Mirna River forests are uncommonly rich with this delicacy. Some people even say that Istria’s white truffle is on a par with Italy’s white truffle which originates in the country’s Alba region. To honour this truffle, every year Truffle Days are held throughout September and October.- In Buzet we will be tasting local liquors and foods on a village tour.MOTOVUN - In the north of Istria, located high above the Mirna River, is probably the most attractive and famous medieval town of Istria - Motovun. This fascinating site on top of a hill is a characteristic symbol of the interior of Istria. The bell tower, which is 13th century Romanesque-Gothic with a crown that is crenulated, dominates the centre of the historic town from its position adjacent to St Stephen’s 17th century parish church. In the centre square stands the Romanesque Municipal Palace, which was Istria’s biggest secular building at the time it was built; many other historical buildings surround it. Motovun’s forest which reaches down the Mirna River’s valley is particularly good for truffles. Vineyards surround the town from all sides, Istria’s finest wines such as the red Teran, and the white Malvasia are produced from the grapes of these vineyards.- In Motovun we will be tasting Istrian olive oil and truffles on a village tour.MOMJAN - A pretty site positioned 270m above sea level, with fascinating natural beauty and a rich history. The soil’s composition makes is ideal for growing fruit and olive trees, and grape vines. Momjan is regarded as two parts, the upper and the lower. Situated in the lower part is a 22 metre bell tower and the 15th century church of St Martin. To the church’s west side is a rock which is the site of an ancient ruined castle, whose history involves crucial events in northern Istria’s past. The most well known wines from the region are the Muscat of Momjan, and Malvasia, both of which were well known and highly praised in Viennese courts. - In Momjan we will be tasting wine during a cellar tour and a village tour.